Riccardo can make it back-to-back

Race 1 (1,600m)



(4) DESERT ROSE returns from a successful Cape trip. She was a narrowly beaten favourite last run and can make amends, although this is a competitive handicap.



(2) SOUTHERN CAPE won well under a big weight on this course last time. She has been in solid form and Keagan de Melo gets the ride.



(3) LADY TIPTREE, however, is now 1.5kg better off at the weights for a one-length beating and can turn the tables.



(8) ZINIKELE has been in cracking form on the Poly. She switches to turf and has the widest draw which is against her.



Race 2 (1,400m)



Some well-bred newcomers in this line-up but, of those that have run, (5) SPRING KISS makes her local debut and has been making progress. She is capable of scoring.



(6) FIELDS OF GREEN has consistent Cape form and should be competitive.



(7) TASTE MAKER set the pace last run for stablemate Chelsea Blue. She is a battling maiden but is in good form lately.



Debutante (3) LADY OF THE SWORD has de Melo aboard and is one to watch in the market.



Race 3 (1,400m)



(10) LORD WILLIAM was up against the best during the Cape season and went close when dropped in class. He has the widest draw but is way better than his obvious form would suggest.



(7) LADY SERENA scraps in at the bottom of the handicap and is well in with 1.5kg-claimer Siphesphile Hlengwa aboard. Last time, the filly had a tough draw over a distance possibly too far for her. She is back over her best distance and should go close.



(1) SIR MICHAEL has been disappointing but is better than his current form would suggest. He has the best draw and should feature prominently.



(2) RALPH THE RASCAL seldom runs a bad race although his best recent form has been on the Poly.



Race 4 (1,200m)



(1) TANGANGA is the youngest runner in the field and appears progressive. He took on stronger rivals over 200m further last run and can do better back over the shorter trip.



(4) AJ’S CAPTAIN has been disappointing since showing early promise. But he drops back to a sprint and took a five-point drop in the handicap after his last run, in which he was one-paced the last 200m.



(3) NORTHERN WARRIOR has been close-up in his last three starts over this course and distance.



He should be involved again although stable rider Rachel Venniker is aboard stable companion (5) PATRONAGE, who has been racing over further against slightly stronger opposition.



Race 5 (1,000m)



(4) MAQUETTE is coming to hand again. She takes a drop in class and is back over her best course and trip.



(8) BONNE BOUCHE is lightly raced and was beaten at long odds last time. She is progressive and rates a strong chance.



(5) GET IN THE Q comes off a short break and goes well this course and distance. She is 3.5kg better off for a 2½-length difference with (2) PRINCESS TEA on their last meeting. Princess Tea was a close fourth last time and is not out of it.



Race 6 (1,600m)



(7) CONGO COMPAQ was a distant third behind runaway winner El Dante last start and that form has worked out well. This is his third run after a break.



(5) IRON WILL takes a big drop in class after his last win, although he also has a corresponding hike in the weights. But he is course-and-distance suited.



There should be very little between (4) EXCEEDER and (1) MASTER TOBE with Exceeder 0.5kg better off for a neck beating when last they met. The form of that race has been franked.



Race 7 (1,950m)



(6) RICCARDO was a surprise winner last start. His previous form had also worked out well. He has been consistent and can score again.



(4) HEY BILL was beaten less than a length at his penultimate start and followed up with a comfortable win. But he is now 3kg worse off with Riccardo.



(3) TOM BOMBADIL has been in good form over further but was only beaten late last start. The drop in trip will make him dangerous.



(7) TIN CUP is back to be his preferred surface. He has run well against str