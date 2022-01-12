Right Choice can make it four on the trot

Here's a form analysis of Thursday’s South Africa (Vaal):

RACE 1 (1,800M)

(1) TUULETAR lost interest after a bad start last time and the blinkers could help. Can win this.

(4) SING GIRL SING was one-paced late last time and the extra should suit.

(5) UBIQUITAS is improving with racing and should not be far off.

(6) PUTTING GREEN needed her last outing and should show improvement.

RACE 2 (2,400M)

(7) WESTERN DANCE is holding form and could produce a big run.

(11) ONTHEVERGE stayed on nicely over a longer distance and travels even further. Must be respected.

(2) CLARKSON is maturing and rates a useful chance.

(5) IDEAL WOLFF is having his peak run and must be considered.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(9) RIGHT CHOICE is on a roll and with a 4kg allowance, will be hard to stop making it four on the trot. Stands out as one of the better bets on the card.

(7) MOONSHININGTHROUGH won both her starts and will be trying for a hat-trick.

(1) BEQUEST has ability but has a hefty weight to shoulder.

(4) GREENS returns from a rest after not striding out but could feature fresh. All runners have money claims.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

(6) SAMOA is a seven-year-old mare but is still running well. This is not a strong field and she should get a deserved third victory.

(9) SABRINA FAIRCHILD won well fresh and still holds form. She could double up.

(1) SNOW SYMPHONY is underrated. She needed her last outing and will come on in lengths.

(5) FANTASY FLOWER is capable but needs things to go her way.

(2) EASTERN BELLE won her only race over this distance. She was sporting blinkers then. She has ability and could repeat.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

(8) BENGUELA COVE beat nothing of note when winning on the second time of asking but appeared to have jumped in at the 200m mark. She seems above average and could pass the test.

(9) GODDESS OF LIGHT was unlucky not to have won on debut. She has since put a win on the board.

(7) SPIRITOFTHEGROOVE met a lot stronger in her prime and could find it.

(1) DUBAWI PRINCESS is also a lot better than her recent form.

(3) FLORENTINE did well after a long break and could get into the action.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(3) EVENING RISE showed improvement in her last outing and could resume winning ways.

There should not be much to choose between (2) ELUSIVE SWANN (holding form) and (4) WILLOW LANE (problems last time) and luck in running could be the decider.

(6) INDUS KNIGHT is maturing and must be in with a winning chance.

(5) SYBARIS did well after a long time off and could get into the fight for honours.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(8) SISTER LIGHT needed her last outing and could make it win No. 2 from five runs, which includes three seconds.

(1) LEADING LAD is doing well but gives her 4kg which could prove a stumbling block.

(2) SOUTHERN BLAZE won on the second time of asking and can only improve.

(3) FLASHY APACHE deserved his maiden victory and could get into the mix.

(5) LETSDOIT has enough ability to make the quartet.

RACE 8 (1,800M)

(7) DAME OF FLAMES beat a weak field easily to open her account and has scope for improvement. Pole position will help.

(2) CALL ME MASTER has the worst draw but could get into the picture.

(4) ANATURA is back to form and (10) LIVERPOOL LEGEND could get involved in the outcome.

(6) BALL ROLLING and (8) DIAMONDS N DOLLARS are looking for minor money. They could add value to the novelty bets