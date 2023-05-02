Right time for Iron Sky to fly high

Race 1 (1,000m)



(1) IRON SKY is knocking on the door. After a pair of seconds, he could exit the maiden ranks in a small and moderate line-up.

(3) CROWN PRINCE found solid support second-up but disappointed. Deserves another chance.

Stablemate (6) WAITFORGREENLIGHT is sure to improve.

Watch the two first-timers, (4) RAINBOW REWARD and (5) JOKER MAN. If either is strongly fancied, it could be wise to follow the money.

(2) FOREVER FREE has the capability to make the trifecta.



Race 2 (2,000m)



Trainer Ashley Fortune has half the six-horse field – (1) CRIMSON PRINCESS, (2) IPSO FACTO and (5) PRINCESS KESH.

All could get involved depending on the tempo of the race.

(6) RED MAPLE renews battle with Ipso Facto and should turn it around on 4.5kg difference for 1¼ lengths.

(4) PATON’S TEARS is a slow starter but should be able to catch up without any problem.



Race 3 (1,000m)



(8) CHROME TOURMALINE was heavily backed last time but disappointed. Deserves another chance.

She was nearly two lengths behind (4) HEARTLIGHT, who showed vast improvement after a long break and could make her presence felt.

(2) GLITTERFOX was not far behind in both starts for her new yard and could feature again.

(3) WILKIES could need it but cannot be ruled out completely.

Watch the newcomers. They do not have to be stars to beat this field.



Race 4 (2,400m)



(3) POSITIVE ATTITUDE is one of two runners in top form and on a hat-trick bid. The other, (5) PRIME EXAMPLE, also appears to be maturing now.

(4) AFRAAD, an honest trier, meets them on better terms and could go close.

(6) BANHA BRIDGE, (7) GREAT AFFAIR and (8) MAMBO COME TESIO could make the frame.



Race 5 (1,600m)



On the Whafeef form line, (1) INDLAMU finished 1¼ lengths in front of (2) SUPREME QUEST, with (3) MERIDIUS just behind. They could finish on top of one another and luck in running could determine the winner.

The “old man” (7) NORDIC REBEL and (5) BEY SUYAY (a trier) are looking to upset.



Race 6 (1,600m)



(2) CELESTIAL CITY was never travelling well last start but could make amends.

(3) SOUTHERN BLAZE also never got into it last time. He is capable and must be considered.

(1) BOB’S YOUR UNCLE is maturing and looking for a hat-trick.

(4) VITELLIUS has yet to finish out of the money. Chance.

(6) LORD VARYS appears held by Celestial City but could make the money.



Race 7 (1,450m)



(1) QUEEN OF SMOKE should give a run for money if free of problems.

(2) ADMIRE ME drops to a preferred distance and should make her presence felt.

(7) NATIONAL STAR will give a good account of herself if she takes her place. She just ran third last Thursday.

(6) GOLDEN ASPEN was hampered at the start last time. Respect.



Race 8 (1,450m)



(3) RADU comes off a maiden win and looks to have plenty more in the tank.

On jockey choices, she appears preferred to (1) BERENGARIA, who has a wide draw to overcome.

(4) LUNAR BALLADE finished well behind (6) DANCING ARABIAN but won subsequently. This strengthens the form.

(5) BUSHVELD is capable but has her problems.

(2) LADY CALAVERA, (9) QUEEN BOMI, (10) SPEECHMAKER and (11) BIG CITY GIRL could pop up for a placing.