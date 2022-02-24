Rio Querari gets suitable distance

Here's a form analysis of Saturday’s South Africa (Kenilworth):

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(8) TROMPIE is the only winner in the line-up. He ought to have come on. The one to beat.

(10) WECANGOALLNIGHT caught the eye when fourth behind Trompie after a slow start. He should also improve.

(9) WE’RE JAMMING has finished second in all three starts, including a Met Day feature last time. The extra 200m suits.

Watch the betting on newcomers (7) TEATRO, (4) KIMBALL O’HARA and (1) ENSUING.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(3) BODY ELECTRIC dazzled when winning on debut. The filly should improve to score again.

Fellow last-start winners (4) EPSOM GIRL and (6) PHILOSOPHISE are the likely challengers.

(1) ABSOLUTE PLEASURE is the one to watch. Aldo Domeyer has opted for the newcomer instead of Philosophine.

Watch the betting on fellow debutantes (5) LADY MISTICO and (8) PUCALLPA, who have attracted encouraging comments.

RACE 3 (3,200M)

(1) CROME YELLOW will be in peak fitness after his two runs from a long layoff. He stays well and is the best-weighted runner.

(2) BAYBERRY finished ahead of Crome Yellow last time and is better off at the weights. He will pose a threat.

(3) SALVATOR MUNDI and (6) FOLLOW THE STAR are going over the distance for the first time. But they are nicely in under the conditions.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(1) SILVER OPERATOR is favourably treated by the conditions but is winless over this trip.

(3) FIREALLLEY and (4) WARRIOR are at the top of their game off career-high marks. They are likely to play leading roles from inside gates.

(11) MY BESTIE is consistent and is overdue for another win. The downside in the wide draw.

(10) CAT DADDY, (8) SEVENTH GEAR and (6) SUPER SILVANO can get into the mix.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

(1) RIO QUERARI had his colours lowered in a 1,000m Grade 1 but should set the record straight reverting to 1,200m in peak condition.

(2) SEEKING THE STARS is quick and has shown to be effective over this trip.

(5) IRISH MORNING, (7) COSMIC HIGHWAY and (3) BEREAVE are on the up. The distance suits them.

RACE 6 (2,000M)

Guineas winner (1) DOUBLE SUPERLATIVE followed up that success with a big run against older horses to finish fourth in the Cape Met over the track and trip. He reverts to his own age group and will be hard to beat if reproducing that form.

(2) POMP AND POWER was second in the Guineas and a creditable fifth in the Queen’s Plate. He can pose a threat.

(3) UNIVERSAL won the Politician Stakes, the traditional Derby trial, from (6) MASTER REDOUTE and should go well on 6kg better terms.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

(1) PRINCESS CALLA and (6) AMANZIMTOTI are unbeaten over this trip and will likely fight it out.

(2) MAJOR ATTRACTION and (7) MARIA QUEROL can score should Princess Calla and Amanzimtoti fluff their lines. Major Attraction, a hat-trick winner last year, was a creditable third two starts back. Maria Querol, who also won three consecutive races last year, finished fourth last time.