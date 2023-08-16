Ripe-and-ready Babylon ticks all the boxes
Race 1 (1,200m)
Half the field of 10 are debutantes. It is prudent to watch the betting, especially on (5) STORM PLAYER. (1) TAMIL TIGRESS was not disgraced in The Golden Slipper last time. The filly will be a better proposition in maiden company.(3) CONTRA FISCUM is bred for further. But the filly is sprinting well and could escape the maiden ranks.(4) FAIRY CIRCLE has not been far behind and could make the frame. (2) PASS THE BATON was not striding out last time and should do better.
Race 2 (1,200m)
Everything points to (3) BABYLON, who is ripe and ready. The colt has been around the turn and takes on just a moderate lot.(7) JUSTCANTGETENOUGH is sure to improve on his debut and could chase him home.(2) HERE WITH ME was not striding out last time and could be in the money. Watch the newcomers.
Race 3 (1,600m)
(1) VILLAGE GREEN is improving all the while and could get involved in the outcome.But (2) MOCHA MACAROON will be a big threat, based on their last two meetings.(6) COURAGEOUS attracts support but has been disappointing. Expect a better showing.(9) CRYSTAL MAIDEN can only improve. (5) VILLA SEMAYA and (4) EXPLOSIVE BOND can be included in the exotics.
Race 4 (1,600m)
Good race. Any of the eight runners could take honours.(1) PURPLE PITCHER has drawn widest, which could be to his advantage as he should get cover. (7) KUDZU was quietly fancied on debut and stayed on for second. He could come on heaps.(6) I SPIED should get close with (2) FEEL ALL RIGHT. Either could feature. (5) BATTLE OF KURSK is maturing.(3) IN A BLUE MOON and (8) MISTER WHISTLE could improve.(4) SCARLETT PIMPERNEL ran fifth last Saturday and is on a quick back-up.
Race 5 (1,800m)
(4) FLASHY APACHE finished ahead of (1) EYE OF THE PROPHET and should confirm. However, close behind them was (5) OCEAN WARRIOR, who must be respected. On collateral form, (2) DUKE OF SUSSEX comes into the picture. He has a good record of doubling up. (9) EMIRATE GINA is well in at the weights and, if putting all in, could take it.(8) ANGEL OF WAR can be included in the exotics.
Race 6 (1,450m)
Top-weighted (1) RAIN OR SHINE never got into it from a bad start last time. Deserves another chance.(2) HERE IS THE TIGER came off a rest and a gelding operation to win impressively. If not flat in his second run, he could score again. (5) CARE TAKER and (7) COPPER JOHN come off maiden wins and are sure to improve further. Respect.(6) AFTER HOURS is a trier and should run another honest race.(3) DUNGEONS could upset.
Race 7 (1,450m)
On paper, (9) VITELLIUS should turn it around with (3) SCALLYWAG, who is looking for four straight wins. He is 6.5kg better off for a 1¼-length beating.(2) FOSTINOVO won his only try at this track but, despite his breeding, has yet to win beyond 1,200m.(8) FUNKY MUSIC is bang in form and could complete a hat-trick to bring his tally to seven.(6) KOTINOS has a shout if deciding to go all out.
