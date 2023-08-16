Ripe-and-ready Babylon ticks all the boxes

Race 1 (1,200m)

Half the field of 10 are debutantes. It is prudent to watch the betting, especially on (5) STORM PLAYER. (1) TAMIL TIGRESS was not disgraced in The Golden Slipper last time. The filly will be a better proposition in maiden company.(3) CONTRA FISCUM is bred for further. But the filly is sprinting well and could escape the maiden ranks.(4) FAIRY CIRCLE has not been far behind and could make the frame. (2) PASS THE BATON was not striding out last time and should do better.

Race 2 (1,200m)

Everything points to (3) BABYLON, who is ripe and ready. The colt has been around the turn and takes on just a moderate lot.(7) JUSTCANTGETENOUGH is sure to improve on his debut and could chase him home.(2) HERE WITH ME was not striding out last time and could be in the money. Watch the newcomers.

Race 3 (1,600m)

(1) VILLAGE GREEN is improving all the while and could get involved in the outcome.But (2) MOCHA MACAROON will be a big threat, based on their last two meetings.(6) COURAGEOUS attracts support but has been disappointing. Expect a better showing.(9) CRYSTAL MAIDEN can only improve. (5) VILLA SEMAYA and (4) EXPLOSIVE BOND can be included in the exotics.

Race 4 (1,600m)

Good race. Any of the eight runners could take honours.(1) PURPLE PITCHER has drawn widest, which could be to his advantage as he should get cover. (7) KUDZU was quietly fancied on debut and stayed on for second. He could come on heaps.(6) I SPIED should get close with (2) FEEL ALL RIGHT. Either could feature. (5) BATTLE OF KURSK is maturing.(3) IN A BLUE MOON and (8) MISTER WHISTLE could improve.(4) SCARLETT PIMPERNEL ran fifth last Saturday and is on a quick back-up.

Race 5 (1,800m)

(4) FLASHY APACHE finished ahead of (1) EYE OF THE PROPHET and should confirm. However, close behind them was (5) OCEAN WARRIOR, who must be respected. On collateral form, (2) DUKE OF SUSSEX comes into the picture. He has a good record of doubling up. (9) EMIRATE GINA is well in at the weights and, if putting all in, could take it.(8) ANGEL OF WAR can be included in the exotics.

Race 6 (1,450m)

Top-weighted (1) RAIN OR SHINE never got into it from a bad start last time. Deserves another chance.(2) HERE IS THE TIGER came off a rest and a gelding operation to win impressively. If not flat in his second run, he could score again. (5) CARE TAKER and (7) COPPER JOHN come off maiden wins and are sure to improve further. Respect.(6) AFTER HOURS is a trier and should run another honest race.(3) DUNGEONS could upset.

Race 7 (1,450m)

On paper, (9) VITELLIUS should turn it around with (3) SCALLYWAG, who is looking for four straight wins. He is 6.5kg better off for a 1¼-length beating.(2) FOSTINOVO won his only try at this track but, despite his breeding, has yet to win beyond 1,200m.(8) FUNKY MUSIC is bang in form and could complete a hat-trick to bring his tally to seven.(6) KOTINOS has a shout if deciding to go all out.