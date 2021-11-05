‘The River’ keeps flowing

South Of The River is too good.

On a quiet Wednesday morning, when gallops were few and far between, trainers Michael Clements and Tim Fitzsimmons sparred at the trials.

It ended with a split decision - each taking two of the four trials contested.

Clements claimed the first two, while Fitzsimmons' gallopers dominated the last two.

So, who were the standouts? It was a split decision.

Clements' new registration, South Of The River, stole the show in the opening hit-out while Fitzsimmons' Gold Star shone in the third.

But the overall "winner" had to be the newbie, South Of The River. For the second time in two weeks, he dominated proceedings - winning his trial with utter contempt for his rivals.

Ridden by Louis-Philippe Beuzelin and, jumping from Gate 5 in that six-horse line-up, he needed some urging to compensate for that wide berth.

But, once Beuzelin got him to the front, the trial was put to bed in a good time.

Gold Star also jumped from an outside alley and he came from midfield to win easily with Wong Chin Chuen astride.