Rock The Fox should go all the way for first win

Here's a form analysis of Thursday’s South Africa (Vaal):

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(2) HEART AND MIND lacked support on debut but did well to get close in second to River Queraress from Paul Peter’s yard. The latter followed up with another victory.

(5) ROSE VELVET, (3) KITTY CORNER and (8) TABBY CAT are looking to improve and warrant inclusion in Trifectas. Respect any money for newcomer (4) MIDNIGHT CRYSTAL.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(8) ROCK THE FOX was backed on debut but was run out of it by River Queraress. He will want to go all the way and can win this with a breakaway.

(4) UNITED PRINCE was backed on debut and is holding form. Watch for stable support.

(7) WHAT A TIGER was quietly fancied on debut and was not far behind. He could come on.

(6) VARTACUS is also looking to improve.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(12) FLYING VIXEN is the form horse in a not overly strong field. A debutante, she is one more from the in-form Peter’s yard.

(5) TWICE AS WILD shows good early speed and if settling, could finish off strongly. A danger to Flying Vixen.

(4) BACK TO FORMENTERA was hampered by a slipped saddle last time. Could make amends.

(2) SONG OF LIBERTY and first-timer (11) COLOUR CODED must go into those novelty bets.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

(1) JP TWO THOUSAND and (2) FORGOTTEN TIME renew rivalry. They finished together in a recent meeting and could fight it out again. Many are looking to come on.

(10) NEVER TO CLEVER needed his last outing and will improve.

(4) PETECA and (3) ANOTHER THIEF race in new surroundings. Could pay to respect any support.

RACE 5 (1,100M)

(1) BARD OF AVON is running well and should make his presence felt.

(5) GALLIC CHIEF races before this and if taking his place could get into the action.

(6) MOONSHININGTHROUGH, who won both starts but comes off a three-month break, as well as (2) PAISLEY PARK who has won three but has been off for over a year, could pose threats.

RACE 6 (1,700M)

(4) FLYING BULL won full of running last time but on collateral form, (8) KING’S CRUSADE should give him a go on their January meeting.

(2) WOLFFS WORLD is having his peak run and should finish together with (9) DUKE OF SUSSEX on 2.5kg difference. Either could feature.

(1) PRINCE EVLANOFF, (6) TWIN TURBO, (5) OYSTER KING and (7) IVALO’S PRINCE warrant consideration.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(9) VASEEM should be the one they all have to beat. His form coming into this is good.

(7) CELESTIAL LOVE would make them all gallop. If she sorts herself out, she must be respected.

(10) WINTER SMOKE disappointed last time out. Expect a better performance.

(2) EDEN ROC needed his last run and will come on.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

(1) EURO CENT, who disappointed last time and (2) SUITED CONNECTOR who is holding some form, should contest the finish.

(4) CLEVELAND can improve and (13) CORAPI, who is off a maiden win, are capable of pulling it off.

(3) CASTLE CORNER is the dark horse and could upset.