Rocket Man duo goes for gold

A first winning combination between a trainer and a jockey will usually pave the way to a few more such link-ups down the road.

On top of that, if that first success in tandem came off in a Group event, the quality of support tends to also rise accordingly.

Underrated jockey Shafrizal Saleh opened his account for trainer Stephen Gray when outsider Kharisma won the Group 3 Rocket Man Sprint (1,200m) in a driving finish last Sunday.

One week later, the Malaysian hoop was Gray’s pick for the plum ride on another one of his leading lights, Silent Is Gold, in the $85,000 Class 2 race (1,100m).

It would be premature to suggest a new alliance is born, given the fickle nature of racing, but Shafrizal for one is keen to make it last.

“I’ll do my best to get a double for Stephen Gray. This is one of the best horses in his stable, I cannot afford to make mistakes,” he said.

“I ride two to three for Stephen every morning. He puts me on his horses once in a while, but Kharisma was my first winner for him.

“My main supporters are trainers like Tan Kah Soon, James Peters, but I’m happy to ride for anyone.”

However, Shafrizal is aware the Silent Is Gold assignment came a little by default as well.

The Star Turn five-year-old was last ridden by Ronnie Stewart, his partner at three of his five wins. But the Australian was a risky booking following his recent visa issues (since early July).

“Ronnie did nothing wrong on him at his last start (third to Mr Malek in the Group 3 Kranji Sprint),” said Gray.

“Silent Is Gold went quite keen while Mr Malek came from behind.

“I felt he had had enough and I gave him a couple of weeks off.

“Then I got him to bounce up again, as you do. He had a trial and went really good with Shafrizal.

“But I couldn’t be sure if Ronnie would get his visa (he did in the end and rides this weekend), so I put Shafrizal on. He’s a lightweight jockey and he’s quite strong.

“He also comes and rides a bit of work for us. He’s a good rider who doesn’t get many opportunities.

“He rode Kharisma really well. The horse had a beautiful barrier draw and a light weight.

“He had dropped back down in the ratings and showed a good acceleration.”

Shafrizal would also have sussed Silent Is Gold out better by now.

He rode the Buddy Buddy Stable-owned galloper once for a creditable second to Super Salute in a Class 2 race (1,400m) in April. He also jumped aboard at his last barrier trial on Aug 1 when a pleasing third to Fortune Changer.

One common thread to these pairings was the gelding’s hard-going running style when he feels like he is in a race.

“I feel he’s improved. He was again keen, a bit fresh in his trial but, in trackwork, he’s like a ‘donkey’,” said Shafrizal.

“I’ve also watched videos of his previous races. He’s quite a straightforward horse, he’s drawn well, hopefully luck is with me.”

Gray also nominated Kharisma and Darc Bounty in Sunday’s race but, in the end, dropped his recent first-time Group winner.

“There’s nothing wrong with Kharisma, he was in at the pre-nomination to get the numbers up,” said the Kiwi trainer.

“Darc Bounty’s all right, he’s down at a good rating and has no weight on his back.

“The 1,000m was too quick for him last start. He got back, could not keep up when they got rolling.”

Tacking on with the early speed will, on the other hand, not be an issue with Gray’s main hope, even if he is dropping back in distance.

“Silent Is Gold is very competitive and will drag you up,” he said.

“It’s pretty sharp, though. The 1,100m will go quick, so that should help him settle down.

“I think he’ll run well. He’s got a winnable chance first-up.”