Rocketship has eyes on the double

Rocketship winning his last start on Feb 13. He looked good during yesterday’s trackwork.

That win on the eve of Valentine’s Day deserved a bouquet of roses.

Rocketship was absolutely fabulous, winning by almost three lengths – easing up.

It was a command performance, thanks to the hard work put in by his trainer Ricardo Le Grange.

Well, what do you know? Rocketship is hardly done yet.

He takes on a similar sort of Class 4 field on Sunday and a race-to-race double would not surprise.

Rocketship had A’Isisuhairi Kasim in the saddle when sent out for a gallop yesterday morning and Le Grange would have given him the thumbs up when the work was done.

Rocketship was hardly on full thrust mode when running the 600m in 39.2sec. There was plenty left in the tank and, no doubt, he will use it all up at his next assignment which is over the flying 1,000m on the Polytrack.

An American-bred, he just turned four on Jan 1 and he seems to be improving out of sight.

Back to that win on Feb 13, he had apprentice jockey Zyrul Nor Azman doing the steering and, even the rider will admit, there was nothing much for him to do. Rocketship was in command from launch to landing.

Jumping from Gate 6 in that 12-horse contest, he took command soon after the start and was never headed.

Indeed, had Zyrul – at the furlong mark – sneaked a peek at the chasing pack, he would have seen panic on the faces of the riders. They were never going to catch him.

That win came after two heart-breaking races where he had to settle for second place. Both times, he carried stable confidence.

Rocketship is a versatile sort. He can lead and he can power home from midfield. Indeed, when he won his first race last August, he did it with a big run from fifth at the 400m mark. He will be in his element on Sunday.

There is an interesting match-up in the Class 4 sprint over 1,200m on grass.

It will bring together a capacity field of 12 and, while Fireworks will take his spot looking for a hat-trick of wins, breathing down his neck will be the likes of proven Class 4 gallopers, Stenmark and Pattaya.

Both come from high-class stables. Stenmark is owned by the Te Akau outfit and trained by Donna Logan, while Pattaya – from Michael Clements’ yard – races in the familiar colours of the people from Falcon Racing.

In separate gallops, both impressed. Pattaya was all speed, clocking 34.4sec for the 600m, while Stenmark cruised over the same distance in 36.9sec.

A four-year-old who joined Logan’s yard from Mark Walker’s outfit late last year, Stenmark had Rizuan Shafiq in the irons for that piece of work.

After winning a 1,200m race last Nov 11, Stenmark pulled off a second and a third in his next two outings.

Last time, on Feb 26, he was never in contention. Ridden by Shafrizal Saleh, he took the scenic route all the way over the 1,200m and clocked in eighth of the 12 runners. He is capable of better.

As for Pattaya, he looks well suited for the track and trip.

Finally back in Class 4 after having three pressure runs in Class 3, where the best he could manage was a fourth a year ago, Pattaya is at a mark where he could do some damage to the best there is.

Last time, he made a mess of the start but still came home to be seventh in the race won by King Arthur. He was less than three lengths away from the winner.

A three-time winner, Pattaya has finished second or third on eight other occasions.

He is in mint condition. Come Sunday, he will relish being back in Class 4.

Yesterday’s Kranji gallops:

CLASS 3 – 1,200M

Songgong Hera H

(S John) 36.6.

Hadeer (J Bayliss) 40.9.

Golden Flame H

38.1.

Be Bee 37.3.

Augustano (Bayliss) 40.1.

Lucky Jinsha H 40.8.

Passport To Rome

(M Kellady) 37.3.

Ablest Ascend 40/42.



CLASS 4 – 1,600M

Vittoria Perfetta 38.8.

Hero H 40.1.

Axel (Bayliss) 39.4.

Global Kid 38.6.

Buddy Buddy

(K A’Isisuhairi) canter/38.5.

Mystery Power (R Shafiq) 37.1.

MONDAY: Malibu Beach

(A’Isisuhairi) 38.8.



CLASS 4 – 1,200M

Pattaya H 34.4.

Brutus (M Nunes) 36.3.

Stenmark H (Shafiq) 36.9.

Be You H (Kellady) 37.6.

Vgor canter /46.3.

Champagne Finale

(F Yusoff) 37.7.

Tom Cat 38.5.

Yaya Papaya 36.9.



CLASS 4 (1) – 1,000M

Revolution 36.2.

Rocketship H

(A’Isisuhairi) 39.2.

Opunake (TH Koh) 42.7.

Greatham Girl H

(L Beuzelin) 34.4.

First Choice 44.8.

Grand Fighter 36.9.

Flak Jacket 43.8.

Hyde Park 40.4.



CLASS 4 (2) – 1,000M

Bionics 43.2.

Good Luck Charm

(Yusoff) 39.1.

Surfie Boy canter/pace work

Boy Xander H (Nunes) 37.3.

Bizar Wins (A’Isisuhairi) 37.2.

Fabu (N Zyrul) 37.1.

Metal World 37.7.

Always Innocent (Kellady) 37.8.



CLASS 5 – 1,600M

Amore Amore (M Lerner)

barrier/36.7.

Ace Sovereign H

(Nunes) 38.6.

Helushka (Zaki) barrier/35.9.

Gold Kingdom canter/ 40.4.

Hosayliao H

(S John) 37.2.

Foresto canter/42.2.

Hidden Promise H (CC Wong) canter/39.6.

Maximilian (M Ewe) 35.6.

Kakadu canter/44.8.



CLASS 5 (1) – 1,200M

Dimesso (Ewe) barrier/40.1.

Runminderbinderrun 41.9.

Konan (Beuzelin) 41.1.

Despacito H 41.1.

Legacy Warrior

(A’Isisuhairi) 36.2.

Northern Sun (Wong) 35.9.

Performante 45.4.



CLASS 5 (2) – 1,200M

Huntsman 46.4.

Superior Coat 37.5.

The Wild Prince (Zyrul) 45.9.

Good Catch H (Nunes) 35.9.

Retallica H (Lerner) 39.

Super Talent (John) 38.6.

High Limit (Shafiq) 38.3.

Anpanman H (I Amirul) 36.3.

Big Mary 39.2.

Flaming Kirin (Zaki) 37.4.



CLASS 5 – 1,100M

Ben Wade H 38.6.

Golden Dash H canter/38.4.

Sun Step (I Saifudin) 35.9.

Star Shield (John) 42.4.

Ninesixthreethree (Koh) 37.5.

Olympia H 39.7.

Decreto (Ewe) 43.2.

Zestful 39.1.

Lim’s Shot H 39.3.



MAIDEN – 1,600M

Kwazii H 38.8.

Northern Star (Koh) 37.1.

Lim’s Dreamwalker H 39.6.

Tavi Will Do 39.6.

Golden Tiger 36.5.

Heng Xing 39.6.

Footstepsonthecar canter/40.3.

City Hall H (Bayliss) 37.6.

King Pin 40.2.

Modern Express 36.8.



RESTRICTED MAIDEN – 1,200M

Watery H (Kellady) 37.4.

Liebestraum (Lerner) 41.1.

Deception H (Wong)

canter/ 39.8.

Sunset gallop

Bingo Master (Shafiq) 42.3.

Nineoneone 38.4.

Angel Baby 37.7.

Dixit Dominus H 41.4.

Ealami H (Beuzelin) 38.8.

Engine Start (Zyrul) 38.1.

Song Of Nature (Koh) 38.1.

Xiyou 39.6.

Istataba H 39.8.