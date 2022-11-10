Rocketship primed for winning orbit

Rocketship (Vlad Duric) scoring a nice win from the late-closing All In (Simon Kok) in their barrier trial at Kranji on Tuesday.

If you are a fan of Rocketship – and there must be busloads of them out there – do not be put off by her recent runs.

For each of those “no-shows”, there was a reason.

She was either bumped off-stride or hung out or, as we found out after that last run, returned lame for which she was “ordered” to be tested on Tuesday.

Needless to say, she passed that test.

Yes, Rocketship is better than those last few numbers which precede her name.

Ninth in August. Fourth in September. Seventh on Oct 8 and 10th of 10 at her last start.

Certainly not her style.

Well, if her showing at the trials on Tuesday morning is to be taken as an indication of her current condition, then it must be safe to conclude that Rocketship will be a different proposition the next time trainer Ricardo Le Grange decides to send her to the races.

Going back to that trial, Le Grange gave the seat to Vlad Duric – which might have caught a few by surprise.

After all, the Australian had, until Tuesday, not been associated with the mare – be it at the races or in an official race trial.

Perhaps, Le Grange needed an expert’s opinion and, here at Kranji, Duric is one of the best men for the job.

So off they went – a field of eight – and Duric quickly sent Rocketship to the front.

Faithful Leader, ridden by his trainer, Richard Lim, and Single Warrior (Wong Chin Chuen) gave chase with Rocketship’s stablemate, Golden Dash (Krisna Thangamani), holding a watching brief from his spot in fourth.

On straightening, All In (Simon Kok) joined in the fray but they were all just chasing one shadow as Rocketship continued to hum along. A furlong out, and there was no catching the mare.

Up in the saddle, Duric must have been working out the good things to tell Le Grange of Rocketship’s show.

From the outside looking in, the American-bred four-year-old had done everything right.

She eventually took the trial by 1¼ lengths from All In, who was motoring home the best of the rest. Faithful Leader stayed on for third.

Rocketship’s time for the 1,000m was nothing much to shout about. She covered the trip in 61.02sec.

But then again, Duric had allowed her to run on her terms.

And since there was no shove from the rest, he did not see the need to send her into overdrive.

For want of a better word, her win was “ladylike”. Classy and pretty stylish.

Also from the trial, mention must go to All In.

The Sebring five-year-old was also having a 1,000m barrier test which he, too, passed.

After having cleared the chute cleanly, he was allowed to bowl along freely, with just one runner behind him at the 600m.

Into the final stretch, All In got to work. Holding the inside line, which afforded him the shortest route home, he lengthened strides but failed to catch Rocketship.

Still, it was a good, honest showing from All In who, on Oct 8, came from the clouds to finish third to the smart Dream Alliance after being tardy out of the gates in an Open Maiden 1,400m event.

Trainer Steven Burridge has entered All In for Sunday’s Class 4, 1,200m sprint on the Polytrack.

It is a strong field comprising Charminton, Harry Dream and Revolution, just to name a few.

But All In has had only four runs.

He is still gung-ho and, even if barrier No. 14 is daunting, the big bay could be worth a wager at odds.