Rollwiththepunches in for the fight in Race 6

RACE 1 (2,000M)

This is not a strong Work Riders Maiden Plate over 2,000m and (1) COLOUR CODED could take it. She has been tested over this trip and further but was a bit disappointing in her last two runs.

(8) SKYFULL could give her a go. She has been knocking at the door and should see out the extra 400m.

(6) BALLYCOTTON is bred for this and should improve.

(7) EURYDICE was coughing on debut and never got into it. She travels over 600m further – respect any support.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(1) A TIME TO FLOWER was backed in her local debut but found one too good. She should make amends.

(5) JINQIN was only two lengths adrift of her on debut and could improve enough to cause problems.

(11) TRIED AND TRUE has not been far back to date and should make the money. Watch the newcomers.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(10) TEXAS RED found no support on debut but showed up well to get close-up.

He finished just in front of (4) LOVE ME AGAIN, who started a firm favourite. Both runners had issues and it should get close between them again.

(9) TARTARUS was blowing last time and comes into the reckoning on collateral form.

(3) KITE SURFER and (5) LUTHULI could get into the frame. Watch the first-timers.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

Stable companions (1) I’M IN LOVE and (8) BAD HAIR DAY race in new surroundings after a rest. If ready, they could get into the action – watch the betting.

(15) SPIRIT PRINCESS found no support on debut but showed inexperience. Better showing in store.

(12) MISTY CLIFFS should enjoy the extra and could have a say.

(3) SILK GARDEN is improving with racing and could turn it around with (2) ARABIAN SKY.

RACE 5 (2,000M)

(1) MASTER OF COIN needed his first run as a gelding and goes over further now. The one they all have to beat.

(3) FLAG BEARER was runner-up in his last two starts and could fill the same position.

(4) THE INKOSANA was only a length behind him last time and should be in peak fitness.

(2) HAROLD THE DUKE is no star but could make the frame.

(7) THE MERCIFUL is having his third run after a rest and gelding. He could get into the picture.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

Speedster (2) ROLLWITHTHEPUNCHES is bang in form but will have a fight on his hands to complete a hat-trick because (6) GOLIATH HERON (3.5kg better for 2.5 lengths) is no slow coach and could match strides with him.

This could suit (4) IT’S ABOUT TIME who could stay on best and will not go down without a fight.

(8) SPANISH BOY should relish the expected fast pace. Watch him.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(1) CABINET SHUFFLE races in new surroundings after a six-month break but is working well and could get off to a good start.

(3) FRONTLINE FIGHTER is also resuming and should go well.

(10) WHO’S THAT STAR must be included if he repeats his last run.

(13) JET CAT is one of many looking for a payday.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

(9) BREAK POINT was not disgraced on debut and, even though the form has not been franked, he should enjoy the extra.

(1) BIG FIVE is coming along nicely. Despite being ridden differently, he still needs to go on with it.

Look for a big run from (12) GIMME A DIAMOND. He was all at sea on debut and will relish the extra.

(4) THAT’S A FACT showed good improvement last time and could make the frame.

(5) NEVER TO CLEVER and (8) ALWAYS BETTER can make the quartet.