Roman Chief wins on debut

Manoel Nunes steering debutant Roman Chief home in the Restricted Maiden race (1,400m) on Sunday. ST PHOTO: SYAMIL SAPARI
Michael Lee
Jul 31, 2023 11:52 am

Roman Chief’s Kranji debut was put off by a shoulder sprain, but it was a painless watch that his connections were treated to at his launch two months later.

Ridden by Manoel Nunes, the Caravaggio three-year-old was simply unstoppable after coming off an economical run behind the speed in the $75,000 Restricted Maiden race (1,400m) on Sunday.

Top fancies like Lightning Strike (A’Isisuhairi Kasim) and Ace Of Diamonds (Dylan Mo) did their best work late, but without troubling the runaway $21 winner.

Creative Dreams (Simon Kok) settled for second 4¼ lengths away, 1¼ lengths clear of Sweet N Sour (Shafrizal Saleh). The winning time was 1min 22.41sec.

Roman Chief races in the same colours carried to 3YO series success by Coin Toss – the Gandharvi Stable of medical entrepreneur Kuldeep Singh Rajput.

“Kuldeep was very patient with this horse,” said trainer Michael Clements.

Major King (Manoel Nunes) easily winning the Class 3 race over 1,000m at Kranji on Sunday. ST PHOTO: SYAMIL SAPARI
“He was meant to have his first start a couple of months ago but he had a slight setback – he pulled the muscle of his front shoulder.

“We gave him a break and he’s come back good. He showed ability all the way, including winning three trials.

“He is a tall late-maturing horse, who needed time and it’s paid off.”

A handy barrier was the other factor that contributed towards Clements’ 31st win.

“First-up carrying a heavy weight, I told Manoel to look after him especially as it’s on the long course. He finished off very strongly,” said the 2020 Singapore champion trainer.

“He’s got speed, but I think he’ll get further. He’s a miler for sure.”

