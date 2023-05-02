Romantic Warrior joins world’s elite

Kiwi jockey James McDonald celebrating on Romantic Warrior after the combination captured the Group 1 FWD QEII Cup at Sha Tin on Sunday. It was the winner’s second straight success in the 2,000m classic. PHOTO: HKJC

HONG KONG They came, they saw and they were well-and-truly conquered at Sha Tin on Sunday, as Romantic Warrior confirmed himself among the world’s best with a commanding second consecutive success in the Group 1 FWD QEII Cup (2,000m).

Pandemic restrictions meant trainer Danny Shum’s gelding beat a purely domestic field when landing the HK$25 million (S$4.24 million) feature in 2022.

But, on Sunday, his five-year-old faced a sterner test – against two Group 1 winners from Japan and the globetrotting British raider Dubai Honour, who was fresh from capturing two of Australia’s elite 2,000m contests.

However, the market spoke volumes about the confidence behind Romantic Warrior and the 1.6 favourite delivered in spades.

He charged into the lead with 400m left to run and eased down close to home.

Kiwi rider James McDonald had the luxury of standing up in the stirrups to salute an adoring crowd of about 50,000.

“How good are the Hong Kong horses, they’re flying today,” said a beaming McDonald, who is now unbeaten in three rides on Romantic Warrior.

He had partnered the horse to similarly emphatic victories in the Group 2 BOCHK Jockey Club Cup and Group 1 Longines Hong Kong Cup, both over 2,000m, last November and December.

“He’s a world-class horse and put in a performance just like he did in December. There wasn’t one part of the race where I thought he wasn’t right,” said MacDonald.

“He was always going to explode for me – and the race panned out beautifully. He’s a world-class horse.

“It took an absolute weapon (Golden Sixty) to run him down last time, but he’s a great 2,000m horse and I really enjoy riding him.”

The Francis Lui-trained and Vincent Ho-ridden two-time Hong Kong Horse of the Year Golden Sixty made it three straight Group 1 FWD Champions Mile (1,600m) victories on Sunday.

A slow pace set by Money Catcher led to Romantic Warrior’s final time of 2min 1.92sec.

But Romantic Warrior’s closing 400m of 22.53sec was faster than Golden Sixty’s final 400m in the Champions Mile.

It was only 0.27sec slower than Lucky Sweynesse’s sectional in the Group 1 Chairman’s Sprint Prize (1,200m) earlier in the afternoon.

That final burst was all too much for Japan’s Prognosis, who stayed on well to finish two lengths away behind. Dubai Honour and Money Catcher finished third and fourth respectively.

Shum wore the broadest smile at Sha Tin on a memorable day for Hong Kong’s home-grown handlers.

He is now working on a bold plan to emulate his late former boss Ivan Allan, who travelled to Japan in 2000 to land the Group 1 Yasuda Kinen (1,600m) with the great Fairy King Prawn.

“I feel big relief and I must say a big thank you to my stable team, the mafoos, the work rider Gary Lau as they work very hard and never give up,” he said.

“We plan to run now in the Champions & Chater Cup (2,400m, May 28) and then we will have a good look about Japan for next season.”

The Tenno Sho (Autumn) is the race that Shum has in mind.

“I’d like to go to Japan,” he said. “I have a history because my ex-boss Ivan won the Yasuda Kinen, and I hope I will follow him successfully and win a Group 1 there.”

Dubai Honour’s trainer, William Haggas, though frustrated that his five-year-old could not add to his two Group 1 wins in Australia, was justifiably proud.

“It was messy from our point of view, but Romantic Warrior was so good,” he said.

Romantic Warrior’s latest win – following on from his thrilling success in the BMW Hong Kong Derby (2,000m) in 2022 to his runaway defeat of global Group 1 stars in the Hong Kong Cup – took his career record to 10 wins from 13 starts.

He has earned HK$81.725 million in prize money.

More importantly, this latest success gained him membership to one of Hong Kong racing’s most exclusive clubs.

Until Sunday, Japanese raider Eishin Preston (2002 and 2003) and Hong Kong legend Viva Pataca (2007 and 2010) were the only two horses to win two QEII Cups since the race earned Group 1 status in 2001.

Romantic Warrior cost owner Peter Lau Pak Fai HK$4.8 million at the 2021 Hong Kong International Sale. – HKJC