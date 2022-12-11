Romantic Warrior trounces rivals

James McDonald celebrating after scoring on the Danny Shum-trained Romantic Warrior in the Group 1 Longines Hong Kong Cup over 2,000m.

Hong Kong has well and truly presented its new superstar to the world if Romantic Warrior’s demolition job in the HK$34 million (S$5.9 million) Group 1 Hong Kong Cup (2,000m) on Sunday was anything to go by.

After a smart jump, the Irish-bred four-year-old was eased off six pairs back and travelled sweetly for James McDonald.

But, once the Kiwi gun jockey cut the ribbons upon cornering, there was to be only one warrior romancing the Sha Tin crowd.

Granted, the son of Acclamation, who was talent-scouted by former Irish champion jockey Mick Kinane, had to toil to claim Ka Ying Star (Luke Ferraris) and Money Catcher (Silvestre de Sousa).

But, once he swatted them off, he ruthlessly put space between him and the beaten brigade.

Already a winner of the BMW Hong Kong Derby (2,000m) and FWD Queen Elizabeth II Cup (2,000m) on the domestic scene, among his previous collection of three Group 1 successes, Romantic Warrior quickly put some of the brightest global names in middle-distance racing to the sword.

He romped home by 4½ lengths in 1min 59.70sec.

Japan’s Danon The King (Yuichi Kitamura) won the battle for the minors, denying Money Catcher of the runner-up cheque.

The slashing win provided both trainer Danny Shum and McDonald a first accolade in the Cup.

Shum, who honed his craft as multiple-champion trainer Ivan Allan’s deputy, rought Romantic Warrior back to racing only in the Cup prelude – the BOCHK Jockey Club Cup (2,000m) on Nov 20, off a 211-day break.

He duly won that trial race. If there were any second-up syndrome concerns, he quickly allayed them by despatching his rivals with an even more scintillating display in the real deal.

McDonald had his first test drive in the Jockey Club Cup, filling in for the then recovering (from a thyroid condition) Karis Teetan.

Even though the Mauritian rider recently made his riding comeback, connections had already committed to McDonald.

The recently crowned Longines World’s Best Jockey has certainly lived up to that lofty tag with a perfect two-from-two on Romantic Warrior.

“It was a superstar performance,” he gushed.

“He put himself in a great spot. He buzzed from the gates and switched off.

“Danny Shum had him in tip-top order the whole time.

“(Noted pacemaker) Panthalassa crossed me quick, but I was not really worried because I know my horse so well. I was controlling the race from there.

“He’s so adaptable this horse, he can nip up pretty quickly and that’s what he did.

“He’s very good. He’s got a great attribute – to switch off, and a good turn of foot. But his greatest attribute is taking up a position.”

Over the years, Hong Kong has been graced by a slew of champions like Beauty Generation, Silent Witness, Able Friend, Good Ba Ba or Fairy King Prawn but other than Golden Sixty, it has not really seen household names take Sha Tin by storm of late.

But, following his Sunday feat, Romantic Warrior has certainly not usurped his admission to the exclusive club.