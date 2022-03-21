Romantic Warrior’s HK Derby

The Danny Shum-trained Romantic Warrior (No. 2) beating California Spangle in yesterday’s BMW Hong Kong Derby over 2,000m at Sha Tin.

HONG KONG • Romantic Warrior has forged into BMW Hong Kong Derby history as the first triumphant graduate of the Hong Kong International Sale, snaring the HK$24 million (S$4.15 million) classic with a dramatic victory over California Spangle at Sha Tin yesterday.

Purchased at the June 2021 sale for HK$4.8 million by owner Peter Lau on trainer Danny Shum’s recommendation – after being originally selected out of the 2019 Tattersalls October Yearling Sale by former champion Irish jockey Michael Kinane – Romantic Warrior took his career earnings to HK$24.8 million with his sixth win from seven starts.

It gave Shum his first success in Hong Kong’s most coveted race, after saddling Thumbs Up and Playa Del Puente to finish second in 2009 and 2020 respectively.

Ridden by Karis Teetan, Romantic Warrior edged out California Spangle (Zac Purton) by a head after a titanic battle between the two highest-rated horses in the field.

Money Catcher was third, 21/4 lengths away, in a slick 2min 00.23sec for the 2,000m race.

“He (Romantic Warrior) deserved to win the Derby. He is a very honest horse and very consistent. Karis did a great job, so I’m very happy,” said Shum.

“The second horse, California Spangle also ran very good. The pace was strong and he was still fighting on the line.”

Winner of the Hong Kong Classic Mile over 1,600m in January, Romantic Warrior’s only unplaced run came when caught wide in finishing fourth behind California Spangle in the Hong Kong Classic Cup over 1,800m last month.

Shum will now attempt to emulate Vengeance Of Rain (2005), Ambitious Dragon (2011), Designs On Rome (2014) and Werther (2016) by winning the Group 1 FWD QEII Cup over 2,000m at Sha Tin on April 24. - HKJC