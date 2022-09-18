Rookie Chung scores first HK win

Apprentice jockey Angus Chung and trainer David Hall after Quadruple Double’s victory at Sha Tin on Sunday. PHOTO: HKJC

HONG KONG – Apprentice jockey Angus Chung extended Hong Kong’s chapter of breakthrough successes on Sunday.

He lived up to the reputation he built in Australia by partnering trainer David Hall’s Quadruple Double to victory in the first section of the Class 4 Bedford Handicap (1,200m, dirt) at Sha Tin.

This came just four days after Pierre Ng trained his maiden Hong Kong winner with 30-1 outsider Super Commander.

Chung utilised his 10lb (4.54kg) claim to maximum effect, as Quadruple Double, who eventually carried 125lb, fended off Lucky Ruby and Thunderstrike after coming under pressure in the straight.

“It feels amazing. That was my first win in Hong Kong,” said Chung, 26.

“That race was not my ideal. I tried to travel the horse as soon as I can. The horse rolled very well and he did a very good job. I’m so happy right now.”

Chung rode 76 winners from 689 mounts in Australia, where his horsemanship prompted trainer Jon O’Connor to recommend the rookie’s skills to Hong Kong trainers, including Hall.

“They all wrapped him big time in Adelaide,” Hall said.

“Jon O’Connor said ‘see if you can get your hands on this boy, he’s very good’. He’s certainly good off the track. I’ve been impressed with his attitude and the way he’s handled things.

“He (Quadruple Double) was the perfect horse to put him on. It’s nice to get him on the board. He’s been a good horse for the stable. He’s won five.

“It just got a bit difficult for him at the rating and then he felt the tracks a little bit and been unsound for a while.

“Back on the dirt now, it’s good just to pinch that one.” - HKJC