Rosh Kedesh will be even better over 1,600m

Race 1 (1,000m)

(15) GLAWARI was a fair third on debut and the form line is looking decent, with the winner subsequently running third in a feature race. She has drawn the outside and only the race will tell if the going is favourable on that part of the track.

(8) RED PALACE was not far behind a fair sort on debut and can improve.

Trainer Justin Snaith has two well-related sorts also drawn on the outside in (12) HIGHLYCONFIDENTIAL and (14) DOUBLE GRAND SLAM. Double Grand Slam looks the pick on riding arrangements.

Race 2 (1,000m)

(9) ENEMY TERRITORY has stamina in her pedigree but showed good pace on debut when fourth. The filly is expected to improve with the race experience.

(5) PONTE VECCHIO ran on nicely to finish third, just slightly ahead of Enemy Territory. It could get close again even if she has had much more experience.

(1) BARNBOUGLE and (10) CANNATONIC have earning potential on their best runs.

Race 3 (2,000m)

(5) VIRGINIA SWEET and (1) ROCKIE REEF should have an advantage as the fillies are joint-best weighted. Virginia Sweet has not been far off recently. Having matured, she could now prefer the longer trip.

(7) CORONATION TIME had a bit too much to do last time. He should also prefer the extra distance.

(2) IMPETUOUS showed good resolve to win his maiden and has room for improvement.

(4) MISTER MONOCLE goes from a bad draw to a good one, and should do better.

Race 4 (1,800m)

(9) MADISON BLUES had things go wrong and still ran a fair race last time. He can score but has to overcome the widest gate.

(1) ELEGANT NOBLE ran out of steam late last time but that was against winners in a competitive race. Drawn Gate 1, he should have every chance.

(3) SHOTGUN WILLIE has not done badly in his three starts and may be looking for the extra distance.

(2) MOHANDAS has also shown potential and the blinkers may have the desired effect.

Race 5 (1,800m)

(1) INNAMORARE ran in the Grade 3 Politician Stakes and sets the standard. It was his first run after a rest and he can do better in his second try over the longer trip.

(9) SUDDEN SONG beat some fair sorts last time and won well enough to suggest he could be on the up.

(4) MONTIEN has not finished further back than second in all his starts and put in an encouraging display in his post-maiden race. He can improve further.

(6) NIGHT RULER is knocking hard on the door and would be deserving of victory.

Race 6 (1,600m)

There may not be much between the Brett Crawford-trained (3) FLEETING, (7) TIME FLIES and (8) METAR, although Metar is best weighted. She ran an encouraging race last time and should go well with a light load.

On a line through Evening Primrose, Time Flies should turn in another good performance. She has had no luck in terms of draws but should enjoy a faster-run race and can get the timing right.

(2) GREENGROWTHELILACS is long overdue.

Race 7 (1,600m)

(5) ROSH KEDESH was well supported on debut over 1,200m even though he is bred for a bit longer, so is highly regarded. He won second-up over 1,400m without a fuss and could have more to come.

(1) PROFESSOR SNAPE has been a bit disappointing but has gone from the worst draw to the best. It could also be the right race for him.

(4) FUTURE TURN has run two fair races out of the maidens and should be right there again.

Similarly, (2) BARDOLINO earned in his last two start after being gelded and could be looking for this distance.