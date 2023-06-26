Royal Ascot ends with 80-1 shock

Jamie Spencer steering long shot Khaadem (No. 8) to beat Tom Marquand, aboard Sacred, on the line in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes on the final day of the Royal Ascot meeting on Saturday.

LONDON - An 80-1 outsider‘s shock win in the Group 1 Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes drew the five-day Royal Ascot racing festival to a close on Saturday.

Renamed in honour of the late British monarch, who was Royal Ascot’s No. 1 supporter, Jamie Spencer took the honours aboard the Charles Hills-trained Khaadem after a titanic battle with Sacred (Tom Marquand).

This was Spencer’s first success at this level since 2011, in Britain, and its significance was plain to see.

“Winning Group 1s is hard and getting on the horses is probably the hardest part. It’s a fantastic day and I’m going to enjoy it,” said the 43-year-old Irishman, who won the $3 million Singapore Airlines International Cup on Endless Hall in 2001.

The victory also meant he could better enjoy going on holiday with one of his riding rivals, outgoing Italian star Frankie Dettori.

“I sit besides Frankie in the weighing room and we’re going on holiday on Sunday,” he said.

“It was looking pretty bleak in terms of listening to him after the last few days, so I’ve had a little bit of a fightback.”

After the high of landing the Ascot Gold Cup for a ninth time on Thursday, Dettori bowed out in low-key fashion.

But four winners over the five-day flat racing showpiece to take his tally to 81 – his very first was back in 1990 – giving the 52-year-old a week to remember ahead of his retirement at the end of the season.

Dettori, whose “Magnificent Seven” winners in 1996 ensured his name became part of Ascot folklore, received a special presentation from Royal Ascot at the end of play – his jockey silks replaced by top hat and tails.

A special present for a special man – a Nebuchadnezzar – a 15-litre bottle of champagne that will keep him in bubbly long into his retirement.

“I’m too tired to cry. I have been flat out,” said Dettori. “Then I came here with five races, some disappointment but, overall, I enjoyed it.

“I haven’t reflected on my emotions yet because I have been so busy. Ascot has been a lucky place for me. I have been very lucky I have had the support.

“Maybe it was a good thing I didn’t win today, as I don’t think I could have handled the razzmatazz if I had won the last.”

He said one of the highlights of his final day was being part of the Royal Procession with King Charles III and Queen Camilla, who have taken over the late Queen’s love of Ascot with such evident enthusiasm.

“The Royal Procession and being in the carriage was one of the best things I have ever done,” he said. “To watch the crowd from it is unbelievable, to hear the cheers for the King and Queen was incredible.”

Ryan Moore ended up as champion jockey – for the 10th time – with six winners and Irish legend Aidan O’Brien was crowned champion trainer with five winners. - AFP