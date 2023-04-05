Royal Aussie in line for another coronation

Race 1 (1,200m)



(6) LUNCH MONEY and (7) ZYGI ran well when second and third respectively on debut. They should have a say in the finish with natural improvement.

(12) FOUR JACKS gets weights from those rivals and should make his presence felt. The youngster was a promising debut third over this track and tip.

(11) DUKE OF ROCK made an encouraging debut in August 2022 and is best kept safe on his reappearance.



Race 2 (1,200m)



(6) WINTER PEARL, (7) FORT RED, (5) POLTERGEIST and (2) CHARLIE MALONE are closely matched on the form of a recent meeting in a similar contest.

(1) TRANSACT and (4) SWIFT ACTION arrive in good form and ought to be competitive, though preference is for the course-and-distance-suited Transact, who drops in class.



Race 3 (1,600m)



(10) PROMETTERE has finished second in both starts after being gelded. He could get it right if in his peak run.

(11) HANG OUT THE STARS would not be winning out of turn and is likely to pose a threat in receipt of 6.5kg.

(6) DOWNING SEVEN and (8) LAUGHING WILLIAM should have a say if building on the improvement of their recent outings.



Race 4 (1,800m)



(7) DOUBLING UP has a bit to find after finishing behind (4) MACHETE MAN last time but is 1.5kg better off, so is likely to pose a threat. Machete Man is a proven front runner who could have things his own way again.

(5) CORONATION TIME is held on that form, but is capable of better.

(2) MISTER MONOCLE thrives on rain-affected ground and ought to play a leading role if getting those conditions again.



Race 5 (1,400m)



(8) ROYAL AUSSIE landed a big payday in the Gold Rush last time after finishing fourth in the Grade 1 Cape Guineas. He will be hard to beat on the strength of that form.

(4) TOUT A FAIT is consistent and is capable of giving cheek in receipt of 4.5kg.

(5) WE’RE JAMMING is probably better over slightly shorter distance but warrants respect nonetheless.

(7) FIFTY FIVER could have more to offer after being gelded.

(2) FIREALLEY and (3) SPEED MACHINE, who have five wins each, have earning potential, too.



Race 6 (1,200m)



(2) KWINTA’S LIGHT and (3) PACIFIC GREEN are course-and-distance suited, so ought to be competitive.

(4) GIMME’S LASSIE and (6) GOLDEN HOSTESS are versatile and have strong feature-race form. Both are capable over this shorter trip.

(5) HAPPY CHANCE could have a say if ready to go after a layoff.



Race 7 (1,100m)



(4) RIO QUERARI has rediscovered his form and will be hard to beat on favourable terms.

(5) IRISH MORNING has been sparingly raced but could be better than rated. He runs well fresh, so could pose a threat.

(1) MUFASA has bounced back to his best and should make his presence felt in his hat-trick bid.

(3) HAMMIES HERO and (7) BARZALONA are all capable of making their presence felt, too.



Race 8 (1,400m)



(3) NEVADA KING was outclassed at Grade 1 level over 2,000m but will fare better dropping in class and distance.

(4) SOLAR POWER is closely matched with that rival on the form of their meeting over 1,600m behind Future Swing.

(5) MONTIEN is improving and has the form to give some cheek.

(8) KINGDOM OF HEAVEN will have more to offer after being gelded.

(1) SUGAR MOUNTAIN would have tightened up after a comeback run and should pose more of a threat on these terms.