Rozlan new No. 1 with Bestseller

Apprentice jockey Rozlan Nazam making it a successive double on the Ricardo Le Grange-trained Bestseller in Race 8, the $75,000 Novice event over the Polytrack 1,200m, at Kranji on Saturday.

Over the racing break, one of racing fans’ favourite pastimes to cure withdrawal symptoms is making pre-season predictions of the new champs.

Manoel Nunes, Vlad Duric, Tim Fitzsimmons, Michael Clements, Lim’s Kosciuszko or Street Of Dreams would be the household names garnering the most votes.

It is early days yet, but the current trend and the straw polls do not vary too much.

However, one category has hatched a leading man not many people would have spotted in a race book before.

If anybody had thrown up the name Rozlan Nazam as the top apprentice, while eschewing Jerlyn Seow or Ibrahim Mamat, a few might have wondered when he last had his head checked.

At his rookie season in 2022, the Singaporean finished last of 12, with a blank scoresheet in 23 rides.

On Saturday, Rozlan chalked up his third win aboard Bestseller for his new master Ricardo Le Grange.

Granted, he is only one win clear of Seow and Akmazani Mazuki, too slender a margin at such an early stage to begin championship talks.

But, from having held the wooden spoon for so long to suddenly being perched on top, is a feat nobody would begrudge the 33-year-old from Yishun.

Le Grange, for one, felt he had made the right choice when he agreed to Rozlan’s transfer of indentures from Jason Ong to him at the end of 2022.

The South African mentor has not shirked his duty to support his new apprentice with quality rides.

Whether it was Rozlan’s breakthrough with Great Command or his back-to-back wins on Bestseller, the Le Grange polish is clearly paying off.

The noted hard marker is not one to inflate the young man’s ego, though.

With more than 25 years of racing experience under his belt, Patrick Shaw’s former right-hand man knows how to separate the wheat from the chaff.

He has been at the receiving end of his fair share of apprentices putting in a shocker – be it riding his horse or someone else’s.

“It’s always a risk to put those 4kg claimers on,” he said.

“With these apprentices, you have to give them their chances to get to know their game.

“But it can also be frustrating at times. Earlier on in the day, I was taken on by an apprentice, but it’s the nature of the game – you’ve got to roll with the punches.”

Two races earlier, Pennywise was eye-balled by the apprentice-ridden Vittoria Perfetta for most of the Kranji Stakes C Polytrack mile race.

The Group 3 winner eventually beat only one home, and returned with upper airway obstruction.

With Bestseller ($31) plotting a fairly identical path on the outside of Typhoon in the $75,000 Novice race over Poly 1,200m, some might think that Rozlan could have been in for a spray as well.

But the Dream Ahead three-year-old was never off the bridle, with his rider only upping the ante at the right time. Rozlan clearly has a racing brain.

“The horse was feeling very good, just travelling for me. I had a lot under me, that’s why I didn’t mind travelling wide,” he said.

“Around the 600m, the pace was a bit too slow for him. So I just let him go, and all the way he went.”

The favourite Knippenberg (Ronnie Stewart) did try to pick him up inside the last 200m.

But Rozlan barely had to give Bestseller a taste of his persuader to keep their challenger at bay by one length.

The 4kg pull in weights, courtesy of Rozlan’s claim, did play a part, but so did his hard work at home.

“I was quite confident with the horse because he has improved a lot since his last run,” he said.

“The horse is more confident, much steadier, he’s no longer really shy.”

The better-fancied stablemate Hole In One’s (Calvin Habib) third place, more than six lengths away, might have felt bittersweet.

But Le Grange is still convinced there is not much between the two Sandy Javier wards.

“Nothing went right for Hole In One. He was at the back of the field,” he said.

“To Sandy and Karen, and their racing manager Jun Almeda, they are amazing people to train for.

“I keep saying they’ve got two very nice horses because I still have a lot of faith in Hole In One, maybe over a bit more ground, on the turf.

“But take nothing away from Bestseller. He’s a gutsy horse, but he has flown under the radar a little.

“He gives me the impression he’s got a big heart. He’s a smart horse for sure. But I’m happy with both horses.”