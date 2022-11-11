Rugger Bugger set to step on the throttle

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(8) ICE ANGEL caught the eye on debut. She tired in the closing stages, suggesting she would have needed her first run. Expect plenty of improvement.

(7) VARIETY FAIR is improving quickly with racing. She has strong each-way claims.

(1) MIA SOPHIA comes from an in-form yard and is one for the shortlist.

(3) I LIKE IT HOT is not out of it either.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(7) FRANZ LEHAR has not raced since June but was very impressive when making a winning debut. He is expected to remain unbeaten despite the 5½-month rest.

(1) FAUSTINO has pace and won his last two starts well. An undeniable hat-trick chance.

(3) DONQUERARI is the value selection for the placings.

(2) RENAISSANCE MAN has an encouraging record and is a must for the multiple bets.

RACE 3 (1,950M)

The Mike Miller yard has a strong hand, with (5) FLIRTY DANCER having a bright winning chance. The filly has done very little wrong so far.

(1) CLASSICAL CHORD improved a ton second-up. If improving like that again, she will be a huge threat to her stablemate.

(2) SALIENT POINT can place again.

(3) LA DREAMER is taking time but can be considered for the quartet.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

(12) RUGGER BUGGER ran an absolute cracker on debut. With natural improvement, the colt could prove hard to beat. The yard is in hot form.

(11) MASERATI ROAR never ran as well as expected last time over 1,400m. His connections have decided to drop him back in distance quickly, suggesting it might have been a case of a touch too far, too soon. A big runner reverting to 1,200m.

(8) ROCK N ROLL GIRL and (10) RED MAGICIAN have strong place chances.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

The Alyson Wright yard have their horses in good form.

(4) TRIBUTE TO YOU won in the manner of a good horse first-up. He was generous in the betting market and should remain unbeaten. His in-form jockey, Keagan de Melo, retains the ride.

(3) WE ALL CHOMIES and (1) BLUE EYES, both from the Kumaran Naidoo yard, have bright chances of finishing in the money.

(2) MOUNT GREYLOCK is never too far off the action and is a must for the quartet. The value bet.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

(3) PARTY TIME has solid overall form. His last run behind After The Rain particularly catches the attention.

(7) PRAY FOR RAIN came back to form last time and can certainly go one better.

(8) PUTINS PROMISE is holding form and should be in the money again. A win would not surprise.

(9) SEA MASTER may find this a tad on the short side but he is, nevertheless, in winning form. It is hard to dismiss his chances. Respect and include.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

(9) GIAMBATTISTA has solid form, with back-to-back victories and a last-start second in his last three outings. A top chance again.

(2) STRAWBERRY BEAR is young and, more than likely, has a lot more up the cuff. Ignore his last run. A lot better can be expected from him this time.

(11) RICCARDO and (12) RODRIGUEZ are never too far off the action. It is a case of what you see is what you get. They have quartet chances.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

(9) MIRACULOUS MAN came from a long way off last time to run a fair race. With plenty of scope for improvement, he can go close to winning.

(8) MENELAUS is banging loudly on the door with two runner-up spots in two starts. The gelding should not be a maiden for much longer.

(2) AFRICAN DUSK is improving with racing and should be able to get even closer. One for the shortlist.

(7) GRANDE LUPO has place claims.