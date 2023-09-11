Rule Of Thumb for back-to-back wins

Race 1 (1,250m)

(13) MANEKI NEKO has obvious claims after an improved last start over this course and distance. But the colt is drawn widest of all.

(2) THE GREY KING caught the eye when running on from a wide barrier to finish behind Maneki Neko on debut. But he can turn the tables from an inside draw with the benefit of that experience and improvement.

The betting market will provide a guide to the chances of newcomers (11) SILVER PLATTER and (12) KING OF SPIN.

Race 2 (1,250m)

(1) TENANGO and (2) NORDIC CHIEF are likely to improve after their encouraging debuts over this course and distance. Both should be competitive from their inside stalls.

(14) KAAPSE KLOPSE has the form and experience to stake a claim, following an improved last start as a gelding. But he is drawn poorly.

(9) LINDBERGH should have more to offer, so could also get involved.

Watch the newcomers.

Race 3 (1,400m)

(8) ICE RAIN caught the eye on debut from a wide draw and is likely to improve with that experience over this trip.

(1) GLEE CLUB improved to finish ahead of Ice Rain last time and ought to feature prominently from gate 1.

(3) TIME FOR LOVE and (4) PINSTRIPE are likely to improve after their pleasing introductions. Both are on the shortlist.

(11) VIX PRINCESS and (6) REDROSEOFLANCASTER showed promise in two introductory sprints up the straight. They should also have more to offer stepping up to this distance.

Race 4 (1,600m)

(4) NAUSHON was drawn wide when running on well to finish second over this track and trip last time. He should be competitive from a better draw.

(2) GREENLAND was stationed outside of Naushon and finished little over a length behind. He has more scope to improve and could turn the tables.

Fellow three-year-old (1) DIAMOND ROCK is closely matched on that form and should also have a say.

(5) APACHE CHIEF, who was returning from a three-month absence when running on strongly for second over 1,400m last time, should have more to offer over the extra 200m.

Race 5 (1,600m)

(1) LICKETY SPLIT and (2) GREEN ISLE ran improved races when staying on over 1,400m last time and should have more to offer over this trip.

The improving (9) COULDITBE is a runner-up last time over this track and trip. A big player.

(7) TWO A PENNY is open to improvement over this trip on pedigree and could improve beyond those rivals. She made a pleasing return after a break to finish second in a sprint at big odds.

Race 6 (1.600m)

(5) RULE OF THUMB showed improvement when winning over this track and trip last time. He is penalised only two points.

(7) TOTHEMOONANDBACK was the beaten favourite behind Rule Of Thumb and appears held on these terms. The addition of blinkers is a big plus.

(4) KIMBALL O’HARA is maintaining consistency and may have more to offer over this trip.

The lightly raced (3) LUNCH MONEY is dangerous off a two-point lower mark and progress.

Race 7 (1,000m)

(8) FUTURE VARIETY debuted behind (6) JEWEL CAT (2.5kg better off) over this distance and improved to score at his next start. He returns after a rest as a gelding with more to offer.

(12) TEFLON MAN is drawn widest but showed ability as a juvenile to warrant respect on his return.

(10) CAPTAIN ARROW may have needed his last outing (gelded) and is open to improvement.

Race 8 (1,250m)

(5) DOUBLE SUPERLATIVE looks well. His ability saw him win the Cape Guineas and placed in the Met and Cape Derby (all three Grade 1 races). However, he may lack race fitness following an injury-enforced layoff.

(6) HAPPY CHANCE and (8) GIMME’S LASSIE are also favourably treated, although the latter ought to make her fitness count.

(10) MEU CAPITANO faces a tough test in this grade but could well be better than rated.

(7) DUMBLEDORE and (4) KING REGENT are capable types.

Race 9 (1,250m)

(13) WINTER PEARL and (11) EASY MONEY have the form and experience to be competitive, but will need a lot to go their way from wide starting berths.

(9) SEEKING PEACE is drawn better and has maintained her consistency at this level, so could be more competitive.

(2) HAT’S PRIDE and (4) LADY RENEE have more to do now, having exited the maiden ranks.

Race 10 (1,250m)

Of the three three-year-old last-start winners, (2) MIA’S HARPER is preferred, based on her dominant maiden victory over this trip.

(7) NORDIC QUEST also confirmed the promise of her encouraging debut by winning last time and should have more to offer.

(12) DOUBLE GRAND SLAM was a runaway winner over this track and trip. He is likely to improve but has been off for six months.

(9) UNCONQUERABLE LADY and (10) SIDDELEY are not out of it.