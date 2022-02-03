Running Glory looks too swift

With Joao Moreira aboard, look out for Running Glory in Race 9.

Here's a preview of Thursday’s Hong Kong (Sha Tin):

RACE 1 (1,200M)

10 Masterwork is better than his record suggests. He is lightly raced but has shown glimpses of ability. Second-up with Vincent Ho engaged, this appears to be a suitable contest.

12 One Step Ahead rarely runs a bad race. He gets in light and has the opportunity.

1 Beauty Cheers steps down to Class 5. Zac Purton hops up and he commands plenty of respect.

4 Towards Success is open to improvement. He closed off with plenty of merit first-up.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

1 Happy Daily is a talent on the rise. He is after a hat-trick of wins and looks well placed to capture that. Karis Teetan sticks aboard and he is favoured by remaining in Class 4 once more.

2 Snowalot showed plenty of prowess with a debut win four starts ago. He is capable of bouncing back.

4 Moeraki pairs favourably with Purton. Expect a forward showing from him.

11 Plikclone looks a very nice ride for new HK man, Luke Currie. He will be finishing fast under the in-form Australian.

RACE 3 (1,000M)

6 War Weapon is a lightly raced talent. He has shown a stack of early toe and, with even luck, he is the one to beat. Expect his best to be on show. The strong booking of Purton enhances his claims.

1 Cordyceps Six loves the straight and looks an excellent chance for Blake Shinn. He is a top talent over this course and distance.

3 Equaletta Blitz is no stranger to a drastic form reversal. He bears close watching.

11 Whizz Kid is a last-start course and distance winner. He just needs to handle the rise in class. That is the query.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

THE CHINESE NEW YEAR CUP

8 Band Of Brothers steps out first-up for the Chinese New Year Cup. Expect a big showing from him, especially as he is down in the weights after a very nice trial under Purton. He looks to be a good chance at any price.

1 Will Power has claims even though he hops on the turf. He is in seriously good form.

2 Lucky Express is consistent in his spot. Do not discount. Strong booking of Purton warrants respect.

4 Californiadeepshot is looking to snap a string of runner-up efforts. He is holding his condition.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

9 Solar Partner is on an upward spiral. He is trending towards a win and, with four runs, he shapes as the likely winner. He has race experience and the services of Joao Moreira.

4 Science Patch finished nicely last time. He, too, is closing in on a first win. Gate 4 suits as it will ensure he is not too far back in the running.

1 Soaring Tower has the ability but is struggling. Still, he has definite claims.

2 Eight Trigrams is next best and must go into those novelty bets.

RACE 6 (2,000M)

3 Natural Storm is better than his record suggests. He should improve once more third-up and the return to Class 4 looks hugely ideal for his chances. He is the one the rest might all have to beat.

1 Amazing Teens is a two-time winner from his last three starts. He will be hanging around the finish and could be tied with Natural Storm for a forecast bet.

11 Flying Mighty is competitive over these distances. Daniel Moor hops up with the light weight and he gets his opportunity.

12 Super Hong Kong is still seemingly on the rise. Do not discount him with no weight and Gate 3.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

4 Craig’s Star is closing in on a return to winning ways. He has done well this term and, with a clean run, he is capable of finishing ahead of this bunch.

10 Never Too Soon has struggled to replicate his debut third at Happy Valley. Still, he has a little bit of class and does warrant consideration.

3 Sauvestre is still on the rise. Strong booking of Purton from Gate 1 should give him his chance.

1 Beauty Fit has the class edge and should finish among the top four.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

9 See U Again moved very, very well in a trial recently at Happy Valley. He looks to have his fair share of early ability and, from Gate 3, he gets his chance to get off to a winning start. Strong booking of Alexis Badel, who has done most of the preparation work aboard this horse.

3 Galaxy Witness won well on debut. He is open to further improvement again.

5 Street Scream has race experience. He narrowly missed last time and it would not surprise to see him contend again.

4 Oriental Smoke showed inexperience on debut. He may need further.

RACE 9 (1,400M)

12 Running Glory displayed an excellent turn of foot to score last start with ease. He can carry on that form to another win – especially with Joao Moreira staying aboard. He is the one they all have to beat.

6 Solid Impact is coming to hand very nicely. He is racing well and looks a solid contender to the likely favourite, Running Glory.

2 The Hulk is chasing back-to-back wins. He should not be overlooked.

10 Massive Action steps out on debut. He looks set to make his presence felt first-up in Hong Kong.

RACE 10 (1,200M)

7 Kumasi has a stack of ability and he was without luck in a messy finish last start. He can atone for that performance and, with a clean run, get his first win in Hong Kong.

6 Armour Eagle is showing class. Moreira sticks aboard and he looks like the main danger.

4 Flying Ace is looking to remain unbeaten. He has done nothing wrong but, once again, he will have to step up against this group.

9 Lightning Bolt has claims and should get his chance.

RACE 11 (1,800M)

7 Berlin Tango has the class but is still without a win in Hong Kong. He has done well this season and, while he has quirks, he returns to what appears to be his preferred course and distance.

4 Senor Toba got off the mark in Hong Kong last start. He is on a Hong Kong Derby trail and should not be discounted as he is more than capable against older rivals.

1 Beluga is after back-to-back wins. He is pretty consistent.

8 Enjoying can bounce back after a lacklustre last start. Expect he rolls forward and tries to pinch this contest.

• Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club