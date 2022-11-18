Russian Doll can stack up third win in a row

Race 1 (1,000m)

(10) MASERATI ROAR is a horse with plenty of scope for improvement. Rated by his yard, he should be right there.

(8) LEBANESE POUND has been consistent and should go well.

(7) KING’S SPEAR is well tried and cannot be ignored.

(11) PATH TO FREEDOM is lightly raced and has scope.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(5) FORTUNE BAY is holding solid form and looks the one to beat.

(12) SWISS PARADISE has put in two decent efforts – a second and a fourth. Must be respected.

(14) CONVOCATION will make natural improvement after a good debut.

(10) LOTS OF MAGIC is making progress with every run.

(8) IO SUPREMO must repeat her last run. She should just about win if things map out.

Race 3 (1,600m)

Big field, tricky race. Many have scope to improve.

(12) RED PIANO is making solid progress and will love this trip, after finishing third over 1,400m last time.

(1) MEETATTHEWINDSOR has the best draw. Having made very good improvement, a bold showing is expected.

(13) PARIS RAIN had plenty scope over a trip he will appreciate.

(2) HUNTERS ARROW is never far back and has a good draw. He has the form to score.

Race 4 (1,600m)

(4) FAMILY FAVOURITE is very capable on his day and should run well in what looks like a tough race.

(2) MAJESTIC POWER ran a cracker. Will feature on that form.

(12) BRANDENBURG is holding good form. He has two seconds in his last three starts.

(16) THE BAYOU is a reserve runner. But, if he secures a berth, he must be included. He has a powerful finish and clearly does well on this track.

Race 5 (1,400m)

(2) SUN BLUSHED is very talented and will be competitive.

(5) BOTZ is in great form. A big run is expected.

(1) MYSTIC ANGEL has the best draw and can get involved.

(3) BLESS ME FRED is never far off the action and could get into a placing with a 4kg claimer up.

Race 6 (1,200m)

(1) TWO OF US ran a cracker in his last start. He has dropped in the ratings and, with a 4kg-claiming apprentice atop, he will have a massive chance.

(4) GREY OCEAN is never far back and will be there.

(11) HAPPY WANDERER runs well on this track and has an eye-catching jockey booking.

(2) SIR POM is very capable but had no luck in one or two recent starts. He can bounce back and is worth including.

Race 7 (1,000m)

(2) RUSSIAN DOLL could be anything. The filly can remain unbeaten from three starts.

(5) CANDY FOR MY MOMMY is very capable and will be involved.

(6) PERFECT APPEAL is much better than the last run suggests.

(8) ETHIOPIAN QUEEN is in great form but those recent runs were on the Polytrack. However, she must be respected.

Race 8 (1,950m)

(6) MASTER TOBE runs very well on this track and his last run can be ignored. His form before that was good.

(10) TEICHMAN is holding good form and will make his presence felt.

(3) GREGOR MACGREGOR has good Highveld form. He warrants respect despite having his first run out of the maiden ranks.

(8) TIN CUP may have needed his last run and can get a lot closer.