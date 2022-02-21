Russian Emperor rules in HK Gold Cup

Jockey Blake Shinn careering away on the Douglas Whyte-trained Russian Emperor (left) to beat stablemate Savvy Nine (right) in the Group 1 Citi Hong Kong Gold Cup over 2,000m at Sha Tin yesterday.

HONG KONG: The inexorable rise of Douglas Whyte among Hong Kong’s training ranks encompassed another milestone at Sha Tin yesterday, when Russian Emperor led home a one-two finish for the handler in the HK$12 million (S$2.07 million) Group 1 Citi Hong Kong Gold Cup over 2,000m.

Just weeks after savouring the Group 1 Centenary Sprint Cup over 1,200m with Stronger – his first win at the top-level as a trainer – Whyte took it up a notch yesterday, thanks not least to an accomplished ground-saving steer from jockey Blake Shinn.

“It’s very satisfying, this horse deserves it more than anything, but more so the owners. They have been so patient and they’re very good friends of mine and they deserve it. They really do,” said Whyte.

“The horse has just bounced back from the International Races and he reproduced that in the mile (Group 1 Stewards’ Cup, 1,600m) and he’s come out today and done what I expected him to do.

“The rain has helped. But, in saying that, he still had to win and he’s just done that.”

Savvy Nine filled second for Whyte – relishing the deteriorating ground and relentless rain – under Matthew Chadwick.

Golden Sixty finished third under Vincent Ho, with Tourbillon Diamond fourth.

“The rain enhanced my feelings, absolutely. But I think the trial and his turf gallop last Tuesday, when I galloped him, I called Blake over and I said ‘You’re in business’,” said Whyte.

“That trial and the turf gallop put me into very high confidence with this horse. When the rain came, it went to another level.

“But, when you’re up against a champion horse like Golden Sixty, you don’t want to be up against him any day of the year, let alone in the Gold Cup.”

Hong Kong’s all-time leader as a jockey with 1,813 wins, Whyte has enjoyed a seemingly swift rise to success as a handler – capped now by two top-level wins in under a month.

“There’s been a lot of people who have been trying to move the horse, a lot of people who have had the boot in for me and karma is a funny thing,” he said.

“But what I will say is he’s been given his time. I think everybody realises that these European horses, once they have a full season or a full season and a half, they find their straps.”

Regally bred, Russian Emperor is out of Australian mare Atlantic Jewel, while his sire is none other than Coolmore’s imperious stallion – Galileo.

Russian Emperor clocked 2min 04.11sec on the yielding ground.

A cool, calm and collected Shinn delivered arguably one of the performances of the season aboard Russian Emperor.

He confidently saved ground aboard the five-year-old, before steering him to his first win in Hong Kong.

“I really believed that this was our opportunity, all the stars aligned today with the rain and everything just went to plan,” said Shinn.

Stepping away cleanly from Gate 9, Shinn angled Russian Emperor to the rear of the field . He settled on the fence, side by side with Golden Sixty.

On turning for home, the Melbourne Cup-winning rider peeled his mount out, before kicking clear to a comfortable 41/4-length success.

Whyte revealed: “I had a few different ideas, few different views. In the parade ring, he (Shinn) said to me ‘Do you mind if I ride the rail?’ And I said ‘You did that last time, you cut the corner and went in. Why would you do anything different? If you’ve got the horse underneath you, don’t come out?

“It was the winning move. When you’re riding with this kind of confidence in these kind of races, that’s what you want. The ride made the difference.” - HKJC