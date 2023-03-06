Russian Emperor’s fifth in Dubai pleases Whyte

Hong Kong’s Russian Emperor (Alberto Sanna) competing in the Group 1 Jebel Hatta (1,800m) at Dubai’s Meydan Racecourse on Saturday. He finished fifth to Alfareeq. PHOTO: HKJC

DUBAI Hong Kong’s Russian Emperor has stamped his Group 1 Dubai Sheema Classic (2,410m) credentials with a charging fifth in the Group 1 Jebel Hatta (1,800m) at Meydan Racecourse on Saturday, delighting trainer Douglas Whyte.

“It was very pleasing, he got knocked down on the turn. I was hoping he would run fourth or fifth – and he ran fifth,” said Whyte.

“We got a little further back than expected but that’s what happened due to circumstances. But the way we really accelerated down the straight, it was pleasing to watch – so he’s on song.”

Winner of the Qatar Group 1 H.H. The Amir Trophy (2,400m) on Feb 18 at his last start in Doha, Russian Emperor was freshened by Whyte for his Dubai debut.

And the Hong Kong’s champion stayer underscored his form by storming from second last at the 400m to close to within 2 3/4 lengths of Alfareeq, who won the Jebel Hatta for the second year in a row under Dane O’Neill.

Forced further back than planned under Alberto Sanna, Russian Emperor fanned to the outside of the 14-horse field to close impressively ahead of the Group 1 Dubai Sheema Classic on March 25.

Hong Kong trainer Caspar Fownes will study the replays of Senor Toba’s eighth behind the Charlie Appleby-trained Global Storm in the Group 2 Dubai City Of Gold (2,410m) on the same night, to gain further insight into the performance.

Also ridden by Sanna, Senor Toba settled midfield. But, after improving into a striking position rounding the turn, the grey faded to be beaten 6 3/4 lengths.

The race was won by Global Storm (William Buick).

Senor Toba and Russian Emperor are expected to be joined at the Dubai World Cup meeting by the Fownes-trained Sky Field and John Size’s Sight Success, who will contest the Group 1 Al Quoz Sprint (1,200m). - HKJC