Russian Rock looks in solid form

RACE 1 (1,100M)

(1) PARIS RIX has rediscovered his form, but he has a lot of weight to carry. Still, he stands out in this line-up.

(7) TRAVEL MASTER, who benefited from the cheekpieces to win his last start, is the main danger. A four-point penalty is unlikely to prevent him from making another bold bid.

(2) OVATION has scope and remains open to improvement. He was possibly in need of his last start after being gelded. He will pose a threat.

(3) PERSISTANCE is quick and could get away, so must be respected.

(5) MR FROSTIE finished last of eight last time but only about five lengths behind. He was a winner over 1,200m just three starts back.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

(1) RUSSIAN ROCK made an encouraging seasonal reappearance in a similar contest over this trip and showed pace before tiring in a sprint feature last time. His form is solid. He comes across as the one to beat.

(2) CAPTAIN TATTERS and (4) SOMERSET MAUGHAM would have tightened up, following their recent comeback runs. They could improve to make their presence felt. Captain Tatters may have more to offer with cheekpieces on.

(6) SILVER FALCON is coming on nicely.

The consistent (3) MY BESTIE is not without a chance either.

RACE 3 (1,500M)

(6) OH SO SQUISHY is an up-and-coming filly and could beat the colts and geldings.

(1) QUE SHIRAZ won from the front at a higher level last time but faces a tougher task by conceding weight to all.

(5) TIZONA and fellow recent maiden winner (4) THE FUTURIST are the dangers. Both will appreciate the step-up in trip and the longer run-in. This could be a competitive race.

(2) DRAGONFLY made an eye-catching handicap debut in a sprint and could fight it out going this distance.

RACE 4 (1,800M)

(1) DO IT AGAIN showed in an earlier race that he still retains a high-level of ability. He is the best-weighted runner on ratings and need not be fully tuned to make a winning comeback.

(2) RASCALLION has mixed it with the best and deserves to add to his tally. He is well treated by these conditions and has had the benefit of a seasonal pipe-opener. He will strip fitter and can fight it out.

(3) SOVEREIGN SPIRIT and (6) ROCKIN' RINGO finished behind Rascallion last time but Rockin' Ringo is a dangerous front runner.

(5) SACHDEV is also capable of making his presence felt.

RACE 5 (2,000M)

(1) EXCEEDER has found his niche with blinkers. He ran on well in a stronger contest over track and trip on his handicap debut and should play a leading role, if he is able to reproduce that effort under top weight.

(4) VIDA FUTURA is closely matched with Exceeder and is better off at the weights on their recent meeting.

(8) IMPACT shed his maiden's tag over a shorter distance last time. He has improved with every step-up in trip, so could pose a threat under bottom weight.

(6) DOUGLAS is a sparingly raced maiden who is maturing and likely to improve. He will make his presence felt.

(3) BEL PUNTO has claims.

RACE 6 (1,700M)

(1) DO ANGELS CRY has held her form but may need relief from the handicapper before winning again. Still, do not rule her out entirely.

(3) SACHA should enjoy the longer run-in and could make her presence felt off another reduced mark.

(5) LILLYBELLE could be anything over this extended trip.

(4) WINTER SCOUT should enjoy this longer trip from a better draw and against her own gender.

(6) DOUBLE CHECK and (9) GIVERNY shed their maiden status in their last starts. Both are improving and must be respected.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(3) MOON ROCK continues to run well at this level and is course-and-distance suited. He has a big weight but is likely to be prominent for a long way.

(6) DOUBLE CHARGE was rewarded for consistency with his second win over this track and trip. He should go well again.

(2) T'CHALLA had excuses for a disappointing showing last time but remains capable of bouncing back to form.

(5) SILENT TRIGGER has been showing form at work, indicating that he has improved from his last run. He was a winner at his preceding start.