Sabah Ace in pack at Royal weekend

David Kok (left) celebrating one of Win Win's (Oscar Chavez) earlier wins - this one was recorded in a Class 4 race over 1,100m on March 26, 2022. ST FILE PHOTO

Kranji’s racing days may be numbered, but the Royal Sabah Turf Club’s enduring romance with the Singapore turf is showing no signs of letting up.

Whenever Singapore’s big race days are upon us, the East Malaysian outfit will always jump on the first plane just to come and cheer their horses – currently six – on.

Their trainer David Kok would need no reminder in getting a few of their horses in yellow and red diamonds ready for the races on the undercard, even the feature race itself, if possible.

Over the years, they would seldom board the two-hour flight for nothing.

Lord Justice, Sabah Ace and Win Win are some of the winners who made those racing pilgrimages of sorts extra special.

Presumably, Kok does feel some pressure when those staunch supporters of his are in town on one of Kranji’s biggest stages.

But, it is all worth it whenever he sees the chairman, Peter Chin and his entourage, gather around their pride and joy for that photo souvenir at the winner’s box.

On Sunday, Singapore Derby day was no different. The happy bunch were up in the grandstand for two runners, Sabah Star (Race 3) and Sabah Ace (Race 12) – and both won.

The smiles said it all, but Sabah Ace’s last-gasp win in the last event, the Class 3 race (1,200m), just had a little more buzz about it.

“From Day 1, I told the owners that this horse was Cup material,” said Kok.

In a driving finish to the line, Sabah Ace ($36) defeated January (Simon Kok) by a neck to bring up his fourth win in five starts.

Kok stilll felt that the Swiss Ace three-year-old’s unbeaten record could have remained intact.

At his comeback race from a leg injury that ruled him out of the Singapore Three-Year-Old Challenge, Sabah Ace ran on for fourth for regular partner A’Isisuhairi Kasim.

“The horse was too far back. I wanted Harry to ride him closer to the speed,” he said.

“He was first-up and he couldn’t afford to be so far back. But Harry did say he could not keep up with the pace.

“It’s true as he is bred to run over more distance. The 1,200m was slightly too sharp, even on Sunday.

“I was a bit worried. At the 300m, he still hasn’t come up yet, but he’s a real fighter.

“His sectional times really impressed me again. I’ll get him ready for the 4YO series next year.”

On top of the 100 per cent strike rate for the Royal Sabah Turf Club, Kok also won with City Gold Star for Macau owner City Gold Stable.

Billed as a two-horse race between the Written Tycoon four-year-old and Donna Logan’s Knippenberg, the Class 4 race (1,200m) lived up to the hype.

Kok’s charge – who eventually closed as the second $11 favourite – upstaged Knippenberg (even-money) by one length to give top visiting Australian jockey Hugh Bowman the perfect appetiser before he captured the Group 1 Singapore Derby (1,800m) with Golden Monkey later.

Now that the treble – Kok’s first in 2023 – on Derby day is behind, and after the Royal Sabah Turf Club visitors left on Wednesday, a hush will descend on the Kok camp this Sunday.

Win Win will still step up to the plate as Sabah’s flagbearer this Sunday, even if the grey Per Incanto six-year-old faces a daunting task against the Jason Ong duo of impressive debut winner Akhtar and Major King.

“Last time, he was caught wide,” said Kok.

“His Polytrack record is better. He’s a lightweight chance, back on the 1,000m, he’s fresh to go.

“But it’ll still be a tough race for him.”

From his remaining five runners, Kok has singled out Conflagrance (ex-Terrific) as his best chance of the day.

The eight-year-old is back over the same course (Polytrack) and distance (1,200m) of his last-start win, and tackling the same Class 5 company.

“This week, we’re back to ‘normal’ – not many top chances. But I think Conflagrance can win again,” said Kok.