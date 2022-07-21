Sabah Star out to shine again

Sabah Star (Oscar Chavez) hugging the rails to claim his last start on April 30.

Three months is the longest time David Kok has backed Sabah Star off, but the Singaporean trainer assured that everything was fine with his highest-rated galloper.

A temporary loss of appetite did make the spell longer than it was meant to be, but the Royal Sabah Turf Club’s star has not left an oat since.

The Pins five-year-old (74 points) has been a model of consistency over well-spaced runs since joining Kok’s yard in May 2021. In 10 starts, the gelding raced by the Turf Bloodstock Sabah Stable, has scored five times, all coming from a long way off, and placed twice.

That signature sizzling turn of foot was already apparent when he was prepared by Stephen Gray, especially at his back-to-back wins in 2020, albeit in Class 5 company. He just seems to have gone to another level this season.

He was again ultra impressive at his last-start storming win in a Class 3 race over 1,200m on turf on April 30.

But he has not been seen since.

“I gave him a three-month spell, and he’s come back fresh,” said Kok.

“He put on weight after his last win, and we were getting him ready for a race, but during that week, he didn’t eat.

“His condition dropped and we took him out of the race.”

Sabah Star is the typical backmarker who leaves his runs late. He is more of a 1,400m specialist, but when things go his way, the 1,200m can work, too.

Like at his last start when the gaps opened up like the parting of the Red Sea as regular partner Oscar Chavez took the shortest way home along the rails.

This Sunday’s $70,000 Class 3 Division 2 race over 1,200m on Polytrack would not have been his first choice, more so when he had never won on the all-weather in two attempts.

But the holidays had to end at some stage.

“There was no race for him until we found this Class 3 race over 1,200m,” said Kok.

“I don’t think he will have any problem with Polytrack. He works well on it in the morning.

“He can still win such a race, it will all depend on the pace.”

With Chavez suspended until November, Kok has called upon Benny Woodworth for the steering duties.

“Oscar knew the horse inside out, but unfortunately, he’s now suspended,” said Kok.

“Benny trialled the horse on Tuesday. It was a quiet trial, just to bring him up nicely for this Sunday.”

Under a stranglehold from the start, Sabah Star stayed in third spot throughout to finish 41/2 lengths off the winner Liebestraum (Wong Chin Chuen).

As a handy formline, Sabah Star will cross swords with some of the horses he beat at his last start, namely Sure Will Do, Karisto, Pattaya and Legend Of The Sun.

The weights have been adjusted, not to mention, some of them have improved, others have gone backwards.

But he is also in for stiffer opposition in the shape of smart gallopers like Quarter Back, From The Navy and Reignite.

“It’s a tough race, but he’s come back good from his break,” said Kok.

“Whatever he does, he will improve from the run.”