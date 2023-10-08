Sacred Gift rewards gutsy ride

Jockey Iskandar Rosman steering $285 long shot Sacred Gift (No. 8) to victory in Saturday's $85,000 Class 2 race over the Poly 1,200m, despite a loosened left stirrup.

Jockey Iskandar Rosman defied long odds and a loose stirrup to guide rank outsider Sacred Gift to an upset win on Saturday.

As the Malaysian hoop started getting busy in order to leave the rear at the 600m, it was not just his mount that was lengthening up.

The leathers of his left stirrup suddenly dropped a notch or two, putting Iskandar in an uneven posture on the $285 pop.

The 28-year-old may not be the most seasoned jockey around, but he never shirked the task of getting the best out of his horse, despite an uncomfortable seat in the last 300m.

Taking a gap between the weakening pair of General Command (Manoel Nunes) and Silent Is Gold (Shafrizal Saleh) was easy enough.

But clearing the next two tests certainly required a lot more strength and dexterity, as well as an almost acrobatic sense of equlibrium.

With bold grey Illustrious (Vlad Duric) showing no signs of letting up hard up against the rails, a few tastes of the persuader could certainly help Sacred Gift find a few lengths.

With his body weight shifting more to the left, a few uncoordinated whacks could bring them undone.

But Iskandar made the right decision to wield the whip with the right hand, while providing the perfect counterpoise.

Just when he thought he had Illustrious covered, the well-supported Major King (Wong Chin Chuen) snuck up from under them.

The lopsided action made for an awkward watch, but Iskandar doubled down on his resolve to get Sacred Gift home, first preferably.

The Zoustar eight-year-old might not have been at the receiving end of the most academic steering in the concluding stages, but he still gamely lunged at the line to score by a neck from Major King.

The resuming Surpass Natural (Jerlyn Seow) powered home for third, a ½-length away. He edged out Illustrious of a money place by a head.

The winning time was 1min 11.38sec for the 1,200m on the Polytrack.

Upon pulling up, Iskandar immediately dismounted before hand-walking Sacred Gift back to the winner’s box.

The riderless lead-in towards a tepid reception from only a handful of happy punters would not figure among Iskandar’s most triumphant returns to scale.

But Lee Freedman’s former apprentice jockey was just relieved and happy he stayed on, first and foremost, with a 66th win a more than welcomed bonus.

“I could feel the left stirrup ‘breaking’ at the top of the straight already. I found out later it didn’t break, it’s the buckle that had loosened up,” said the Kuala Lumpur native.

“But, as my horse was running on, I just kept riding him out. I was losing my balance, but he just kept finding.”

Sacred Gift’s seventh win snapped a long run of outs. It stretched back to April 2022, when Iskandar was also aboard, actually combining for back-to-back wins in a Kranji Stakes A race (1,200m).

“I won on him twice before, it was two wins in a row. I know this horse, you have to be patient on him,” said Iskandar.

“Last time, he was too forward, so we went with another plan today, sat back, and it worked.”

Winning trainer Jerome Tan was also surprised by the win, but not entirely gobsmacked.

“The low weight helped. This horse needs to be ridden from the back and he needs a lot of pace, the opposite happened the last time,” said the Singaporean trainer.

“There were some good horses in the race, but I knew he could measure up as he’s won in Class 1 before. He always carries top weight. It was tough for him to win with such handicaps.”

With that seventh win from 43 starts that also produced 13 placings, Sacred Gift has now seen his earnings tip over the $400,000 mark for the Raffles Racing Stable.

