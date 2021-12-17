Racing

Sacred Ibis’ retirement plan shelved

Sacred Ibis after his win. PHOTO: HONG KONG JOCKEY CLUB
Dec 17, 2021 12:52 am

The dual Hong Kong Derby-winning trainer Tony Millard and apprentice jockey Jerry Chau shared victory for the first time with veteran Sacred Ibis’ win in the Class 4 Uranus Handicap over 1,800m at Happy Valley on Wednesday night.

Posting his first win since accidentally cutting his left hand on Dec 3, Chau said: “My hand is perfectly recovered and I always feel well after a break, so I’m very grateful to be able to win this race for Mr Millard.”

Millard hinted Sacred Ibis, an eight-year-old, might have staved off retirement plans for the time being with his fifth win in 38 starts.

“He must have heard us talking,” the South African joked. “He’s a funny old horse. Last week, he came back and could hardly blow a candle out after his race. Jerry was really sympathetic with him tonight and he took the gaps at the right time and the old horse saw daylight and really accelerated.” -HKJC

