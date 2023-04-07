Sacred Lily should go one better

Race 1 (1,200m)

(9) STAR PERFORMER showed good pace on debut and surrendered only late. He should benefit from that run.

(3) ANDY COOGLE was in the same race but was very green. Improvement expected.

Of the first-timers, (10) THE BUSINESS and (11) PROFESSOR LUPIN could be worth following.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(2) I’M THE BUZZ has been trying further but did well from a wide draw last start. Can do better this trip.

(7) MIA SOPHIA was touched off over this course and distance last run. A top player.

(9) DADDY’S JET shows promise and has done well for this rider. Strong chance.

(5) FIRE PHOENIX was not happy on the soft ground last start. Can do better.

Race 3 (1,750m)

(3) SACRED LILY made good improvement when switched to the turf last time, finishing ahead of (8) NONOTI, who has gone on to finish close-up in her following two starts. If the form holds up, Sacred Lily rates the one to beat.

(7) JOLLIFICATION looks well held by Nonoti on their last meeting but could have more to come.

(4) DIANA THE HUNTRESS was not far back on debut and should appreciate the step-up in trip.

Race 4 (1,750m)

(5) RADICCHIO has been knocking on the door. The one to beat over a suitable trip.

(10) RED PIANO has his third run after a break. Looks ready.

(2) DOUBLE RUGGED, racing with blinkers for the first time, was in contention with a furlong to run. But the distance found him out. This shorter trip suits.

(9) KODIAK ISLAND has raced greenly in both starts and should improve.

Race 5 (1,400m)

(1) GO MAN GO has the best draw and the extra furlong should not be a problem.

He faces two progressive youngsters in (4) ENSUING and (3) NOBLE CITY. Ensuing took on feature company after back-to-back wins. Noble City paid his way in Cape Town in his only two starts." space="1"

(2) DANDOLO finished ahead of Go Man Go when last they met and there should not be much between the two again.

Race 6 (1,200m)

(8) BONNE BOUCHE has her third run after a spell. Her first two were promising. Looks cherry-ripe.

(12) AGA HEAT has shown fair form when up against much stronger rivals in recent outings. She has a smart claiming apprentice up.

(10) SHANTA’S PRIDE returns from a lengthy break but the stable is confident of a good showing.

(11) RAFEEF’S CHOICE has shown ability and looks capable on her best form.

(9) HUGSANDHIGHFIVES won well on debut but that was on the Poly. Watch.

Race 7 (1,000m)

(7) ISIVUNGUVUNGU has paid the price for placing in feature company and now has a hefty rating. Is he good enough? Only the race will tell.

(6) LOVE IN WINTER comes off smart Cape form. Should still be competitive in this company.

(10) GOOD TRAVELLER is smart on his day but his Cape form was not his best.

(2) RENAISSANCE MAN jumps in class but has only 49.5kg to carry." space="1"(1) ISHNANA is going over his best course and distance.

Race 8 (1,600m)

(2) EL DANTE found his last start just too far and was caught close home. This shorter trip suits.

(7) AURORA STORM ran a cracker first-up on his return from the Cape. Looks primed for this.

(9) PROFESSOR SNAPE has been improving with blinkers.

(10) GOLDEN PEACE won well second-up after a promising debut behind the promising Veldskoen. He should have more to offer.