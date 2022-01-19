Safari Blue is out to play catch-me-if-you-can

Here's a form analysis of Friday’s South Africa (Fairview):

RACE 1 (800M)

Seven of the nine runners are making their debuts. The two who have run put in fair races on debut are (3) CHERE FOR ME and (6) GLITTERFOX. Both deserve respect with that experience.

Trainer Alan Greeff sent out the favourite that day to run third and his supporters will be hoping (1) BOUQUET does better on her debut. Rival trainer Gavin Smith has four runners and, as jockey bookings have not been a good indication of his juveniles, it is uncertain which of them will run best on the day. Watch the betting.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(8) TRUMPS EXPRESS is threatening to win a race and this may well be it. He has the form. Does he have the desire? If his mind is on the job, he will bring this home.

(1) BORN A STAR bled last time out and that spoilt his consistent form. He has had a break and it could bring out the best in him. He is course-and-distance suited.

(4) V V POWER is unreliable but is capable of earning some money.

(16) TEMPLE BAR did not produce her best form last time but could prefer going back to the turf.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

(17) WILDEST DREAMS is a standout in the race but she is one of the reserves. She is from the Western Cape and the race suits. Her good last run last time was an indication that a winning turn may not be far off.

(8) LAURETTA MIA has some fair form and could contest the finish.

(7) IQEMBULABESIFAZANE probably needed her local debut and should improve on that run.

(11) FLY BY improved on the Polytrack last time after a change of trainer and can go one better if as good on the turf.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(1) DOPPIO ORO is in good condition but may be better on the Polytrack.

(3) JASPERO and (5) RAISE THE STANDARD also have winning chances over a course and distance that should suit.

(2) HOMER FIDGET may have just needed the last run and should be involved at the finish.

(7) MORSE makes his local debut for a very shrewd trainer, so can be included in those novelty bets.

RACE 5 (1,800M)

(1) ALADO’S PRIDE was unplaced last time but was not beaten far and was doing his best work at the finish. He has a wide draw for jockey Muzi Yeni to overcome but does have a winning chance.

(3) LAST OF A LEGEND and (6) FERRARI ICE are both trained by Gavin Smith. The horses have been in good form and, if repeating that form on turf, they could threaten Alado’s Pride.

(4) MAGNUM FIRE returns from a break but is not out of it.

(5) GREY PRINCESS did not show her best when trying the Polytrack last time.

(9) ON YOUR MARKS could pop up in the placings and must be considered when planning those quartet bets.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

(1) SAFARI BLUE has come on nicely and is a strong front runner in a smallish field, so will prove hard to catch.

Stable companion (2) PEACE IN OUR WORLD looked a classy sort when beating a good field in early 2021 but has not been at his best in his last few runs. He returns from a break that saw him gelded, so if he has his mind on the race we could see him return to form.

(8) MARYAH is clearly talented when she wants to be and trainer Justin Snaith has sent her from Cape Town to spoil the Smith party. It does seem like this race could belong to these three runners. From them, we should get the likely winner.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(4) SOUND CHECK has been putting in some impressive wins on the Polytrack recently and, although now on turf, has a winning chance.

(5) FLY MY FLAG dominated a good field of sprinters when winning over this course and distance last time. She returns from a break but deserves respect.

(1) JOYFUL NOISE is in good form and could earn some of the minor money.

(2) STEP LIVELY returns to the turf and she could upset all calculations.

(3) GREEN LIGHT GAL is distance suited as well and could run a big race.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

(2) BRASS BELL is better than her recent runs suggest and will like returning to the turf. Can win.

(6) TIMKAT was touched off last time and could be fighting out the finish.

(3) THE GHAN showed improvement last time and must be considered.

(4) EMPERORS DECREE was too far back last time and could be a surprise package.

(16) GREAT GUY has done well on the Polytrack since coming to the Eastern Cape and must be considered as well.