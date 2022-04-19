 Saifudin suspended two race days, Latest Racing News - The New Paper
Saifudin suspended two race days

Jockey Saifudin Ismail.PHOTO: TNP FILE
Apr 19, 2022 01:03 am

Jockey Saifudin Ismail has been suspended two Singapore race days over his riding of One Way Ticket in Race 9 at Kranji on Sunday.

He pleaded guilty to careless riding in that shortly after the start, he made insufficient effort to prevent his mount from shifting in.

He was not clear of Stella Polare, who clipped heels and stumbled. 

One Way Ticket finished second. 

Saifudin will miss the Kranji meetings on April 30 and May 8.

