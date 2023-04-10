Saint Tropez finally hits hot spot

Shane Baertschigher was in no mood to sugar-coat the truth behind Saint Tropez’s tardiness in hitting his straps, following his maiden Singapore win on Saturday.

“He was very fat,” said the Australian trainer.

Adjusting to a new country can also be a factor that determines how quickly a tried horse comes on, but Baertschiger asserted that the Not A Single Doubt four-year-old had settled in his new scenery like a duck to water.

“He has acclimatised, no problem, and has been eating very well, too,” he said.

“But it was only at his last start, that he had his first good blow. He has trimmed up since.”

Baertschiger would have started to cast anxious looks at his bottom line if that much-awaited first glimpse of form had not popped up by his third start – in a Class 4 race (1,800m).

With three wins from 13 starts, mostly in Victoria where he was trained by Lloyd Kennewell, the horse named after the popular French Riviera resort town was evidently quite a hot commodity.

But it was his third place – when ridden by the soon Kranji-bound Daniel Moor – in the Group 3 Chairman’s Stakes (2,000m) in Morphettville in April 2022 that saw Baertschiger part with A$200,000 (S$177,400) at the Inglis Digital Sale one month later.

The Singapore Derby was the marquee race the multiple-Group 1-winning handler had in mind as he kept raising his bid with the click of a mouse.

“I bought him for the Derby. Trent (Busuttin and Natalie Young) trained him at his last two starts, but he was a bit disappointing,” said Baertschiger.

“We gelded him. Actually, his body weight has not changed that much, but his race fitness has improved.

“He’ll definitely head towards the Derby, but I probably won’t run him in the 1,400m leg because it’s too short for him.

“Maybe he’ll go for the 1,600m leg. But, in terms of what he does in between, I’ll have to look at the programme.”

The three legs of the Singapore Four-Year-Old Challenge are split three weeks apart with the Group 3 Silver Bowl (1,400m), which makes its comeback, kicking off proceedings on June 11.

The Group 2 Stewards’ Cup (1,600m) is next on July 2, followed by the Group 1 Singapore Derby (1,800m) on July 23.

The time-honoured feature race has somehow eluded both Baertschiger and his father Don in their three decades in Singapore.

But whether the MA Racing and Hi Vis Stable’s import is the horse to break the hoodoo remains to be seen.

While Saint Tropez’s Singapore account opener might not set pulses racing, especially after he accounted for only five rivals, Baertschiger was certainly taken by the sturdy build-up and the way his charge ground his way to the line to hold Saturno Spring (Marc Lerner) at bay.

“He ran two decent races over 1,400m, and then he went straight to 1,800m,” he said.

“I trialled him last week, and he ran enormous. He ran third and did 59.94sec.”

Baertschiger’s confidence level must have gone up a notch when the trial winner Rocketship won the Class 4 race over 1,000m earlier.

“The form in that trial stacked up. I think he’s got a bright future here,” he said.

On the other hand, Baertschiger’s second runner, Preditor, is getting nearer to the tailend of his career. The Savabeel 10-year-old faded to last after setting the pace.

The seven-time winner and 2018 Group 3 Jumbo Jet Trophy winner was actually Baertschiger’s Singapore Derby contender when it was still staged as a 2,000m event at his second Kranji season in 2017, running a meritorious fifth to Infantry.

But, even though age has caught up, he was still sprightly on Saturday – and almost yanking jockey Mohd Zaki’s arms off.

“He’s always keen in his trackwork, and is usually better in his races,” said Baertschiger.

“But, with Pennywise getting on his girth, he overraced today. We’ll forget that run.”