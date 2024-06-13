Saint Tropez, June too strong

June (Daniel Moor) has half a length to spare from Tommy Gun (Ryan Curatolo) when winning Trial No. 3 on June 13.

Trainer Tim Fitzsimmons’ runners ruled the roost at the trials on the morning of June 13.

His runners – there were five in total – won two of the four hit-outs and they both did it rather well.

Saint Tropez strode out nicely in the second heat, beating the Donna Logan-trained Knippenberg on the line, while June caught his rivals by surprise when coming from dead last at the home turn to grab the honours in the following trial.

If there had to be a “winner” from those two, we reckon the votes would go to June.

This is how the trial unfolded for the Trapeze Artist three-year-old.

With Daniel Moor in the saddle and jumping from the outermost gate, June missed the kick and was a hopeless last when the field of seven settled.

Out in front, Windfall, the mount of Bernardo Pinheiro, and Red Dragon, who was ridden by Ruan Maia, were involved in a duel of their own and they led the pack through the 600m.

Fitzsimmons’ other runner, Tommy Gun, held a watching brief from his spot right behind the leading pair. June was still enjoying the blissful morning air and awesome scenery.

Into the home stretch and it looked like Ryan Curatolo and Tommy Gun were headed for victory until, from out of nowhere, his stablemate spied an opening between runners and came charging home.

He had probably made up a dozen lengths from the 250m to the finish and sheer momentum carried him to that half-length win.

June covered the short and sharp trip in 1min 01.93sec.

The Australian-bred gelding has raced nine times for a win and two thirds.

At his last start on May 18, he was running on when finishing fourth to Ace Of Diamonds in the Group 2 Singapore Guineas.

That was over the 1,600m while his solitary victory was in a 1,400m race for Maidens on Feb 24.

So, that win in the trial over the flying 1,000m told us one thing – that June is a versatile sort who could feel right at home over a sprint trip as he would in a middle-distance contest.

Yes, Fitzsimmons has a good one in the barn. But, from that trial alone, one could say he has another good galloper.

That just happens to be Tommy Gun, who took second.

The three-year-old by Flying Artie was quick off the mark in his Kranji career.

Making his debut in a Restricted Maiden 1,200m turf race on May 4, when partnered by Maia, the Australian-bred gelding toyed with his rivals when carving out a fluent win.

It was a dominant victory which saw him put two lengths between himself and second-placed Lucky Goal.

Of course, and as expected, he received a truckload of support in his second outing, a Class 4 1,400m turf event on May 25.

But the race-to-race double did not happen. Tommy Gun finished 12th of 14 in a race where he encountered some traffic problems.

However, this is the thing. Do not hasten to jump off the wagon.

Tommy Gun has got loads of racing left in him and we should see him pick up another win sooner rather than later.

Then, of course, there was that other Fitzsimmons galloper, Saint Tropez.

The son of Not A Single Doubt took out the second trial of the morning and he did it at walking pace, clocking a leisurely 1:03.62 for the trip.

But that was to be expected.

After all, Saint Tropez is no Usain Bolt. Sprinting is not his caper and all his three wins have been over longer trips.

Like that one on April 8, 2023, when still a four-year-old and under the care of Shane Baertschiger – he came from third at the home turn to win that Class 3 1,800m turf race.

Five starts later, on Sept 9, he put his second win on the board when taking out a Class 3 1,700m event on the Polytrack.

And the Australian-bred gelding’s last win was on April 21 over the gruelling 2,000m on turf, this time against Class 4 opposition.

Yes, Saint Tropez is no speedster, so there was nothing wrong with his slow time at the trials.

Indeed, the thing to take away from that showing is the fact that, after having six unplaced runs in the current season, this hard worker – now a muscled five-year-old – could be ready to put in a fourth win for his connections.

