Salute to Fleet Commander in Race 4

Race 1 (1,400m)

(5) ASARULUDU runs as if in need of this longer 1,400m. After finishing runner-up in both starts over 1,200m, he can open his account.

(1) CORSICAN finished third to stablemate Barbatti last time on Dec 28. Stripping fitter and favourably drawn in Gate 1, he could finish stronger.

(3) L’ULTIMO was second last time on Dec 5. He finished ahead of Barbatti (second) and could give Corsican a hard time.

Watch out for (2) CAPTAIN CORRUPT, who could be anything in his Polytrack debut.



Race 2 (1,400m)

(1) SEA OF TEARS has been campaigning over sprint distances but is bred to enjoy this longer trip. It is a maiden handicap and she could still get it right from Gate 1.

(2) DILLUH showed potential in her penultimate start, coming from last to finish fourth on this surface. She was not too far off Sea Of Tears and could be dangerous at the weights.

(6) MISSION ROCKS and (4) PIXIE IN LOVE look to be in the right race to put up their best effort.

The Highveld-based (7) LITTLE LADY may relish the Poly surface.



Race 3 (2,000m)

This could turn into a two-horse duel between (2) JOHNNY’S HOPE and (6) GREENBACKCURRENCY, who is rated one point higher. But Johnny’s Hope has a 2.5kg-claiming apprentice aboard and a better gate. It could be a thriller.

(7) VALERIAN NIGHT has not done badly in two starts and seems capable of showing a lot more.

(1) AGAMEMNON has shown some potential and could get into the money.



Race 4 (1,600m)

(2) FLEET COMMANDER was most unlucky last time when not getting a clear passage at this tight track. That run is best ignored. From Gate 2, he rates a serious chance.

(3) ZOOBERI found his last race too short and should relish the longer distance. He enjoys racing handy and should be right there at the finish.

(1) CAESURA scored win No. 9 last time. He has drawn the inner-most barrier and should make them all run hard.

(5) BEND THE RULES and (8) TOM’S ACT also need to be taken seriously.Race 5 (1,600m)

(7) SPIRIT OF MY FATE looks well placed. His rating has come down a bit and he is back on his favourite surface.

A slow start might have cost (4) RODRIGUEZ a win last time. He should run another honest race.

(5) AL’S MY DADDY has been a bit disappointing but he was second to top Poly specialist Priceless Ruler a few runs back and is dropping in class.

(1) GRIMALDI has gone from having the worst draw to the best. He, too, could be competitive again on his favourite surface.



Race 6 (1,000m)

(2) CASA ROSADA is consistent. Drawn well, she could score.

(4) ASPOESTERTJIE won a nice race over the 1,000m trip for the first time. She could follow up if she brings that form to the Poly.

(10) MAGICALLEE has the pace to overcome her wide draw and could be hard to catch.

(8) VISION OF WILL is another that cannot be taken lightly.



Race 7 (1,200m)

(7) AISLING has been dominating on the Poly and looks capable of scoring again.

(1) LOVE BOMB has shown high-class potential. From Gate 1, she could mount a strong challenge on her best form.

(5) TOTO battled from a wide draw after a slow start last time. That run is best ignored.

(3) LADY LEGEND and (2) RETAIL THERAPY deserve respect.