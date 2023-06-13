Samoa looks the standout in Race 5

Race 1 (1,400m)

(12) HAWKBILL was narrowly beaten in all three starts. The extra 200m will suit. He should be right there again.

(13) HOTARUBI and (11) GEORGE HANDEL (coughing last time) both finished close-up and should challenge.

(1) PEMBROKE is looking to improve.

(8) KIT KAT KATIE and (10) CAPTAIN EFFICIENT could get into the quartet.

Race 2 (1,000m)

(6) EMPRESS GAME was heavily backed on debut but was narrowly beaten. She will know more about it.

Watch the market movement on stablemate and first-timer (8) JASIRI.

(4) TOGETHER AGAIN is improving with racing.

(3) SOUTHERN STYLE has been running close-up consistently and should give another honest effort.

(1) WILKIES is looking for the quartet money.

Race 3 (1,000m)

(3) ROSE FOR TRIPPI should be in the firing line.

She should hold (8) WINGS OF NIKE on earlier form.

Last time, Wings Of Nike finished well behind (2) BIG EYED GIRL, who appears to have found top form.

(4) MYTHICAL DREAM is capable but may need the run.

(6) ROZARA and (1) MAY QUEEN are honest and should not be far off.

Race 4 (2,000m)

(3) WILLOW’S WISH always does his best. Second in his last start, he could go one better.

(4) RAFFLES has matured and should have no problem with the extra distance. A big runner.

(1) STREET ART was not disgraced behind See It Again last time. This is a weaker race. Respect.

(2) ZEUS, (6) IMPERIAL MASTER and (10) INDIAN WAR DANCE are looking for the minor money.

Race 5 (1,000m)

(5) SAMOA is the “safe” proposition. She should give her rivals a big shake-up. Despite being eight years of age, the mare has been running in a rich vein of form. Her record in her last three starts reads: 1-2-4.

(4) INSATIABLE was heavily backed last time but something went amiss. The mare deserves another chance.

(3) CALLMEWHENUNEEDME is having only her fifth outing and could feature.

(11) FEATHER THE NEST and (8) LOVE BITE are looking to make the frame.

Race 6 (1,000m)

(4) VIRGINIA BEACH comes off a rest and could outpace a field of her elders.

The two-year-old gets only 2kg from six-time winner (1) LAETITIA’S ANGEL, who will take up the advantage.

(2) ON CUE should be ready to show her best.

(3) THERE SHE GOES is not to be ignored. Warrants inclusion in all permutations.

Race 7 (1,100m)

(3) CLEAVER GREENE, with two wins and three seconds, is highly thought of and is having only his seventh start. If trouble free, he should be hard to beat.

On paper, there should be nothing to choose between (1) GODSWOOD and (6) SHELDON. If Cleaver Greene, the likely firm favourite, fluffs his lines, the duo could fight it out.

(9) CLARKSON, (2) WINTER STORIES and (8) VEGAS HI RISE are looking for the minor money.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(12) GAL GADOT could represent value. She needed her last run badly and should make them gallop with improvement.

(7) PHINDA MZALA has been campaigning on the Polytrack recently but is capable on turf.

(4) WHORLY WHORLY (runs well at this course) and (2) RAMCHANDANI ROAD (capable if in the mood) are definite chances.

The lightly raced (5) GHOST SHIP won fourth-up and has scope for further improvement.