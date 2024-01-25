Santino, the ‘miracle horse’

Santino (Yusoff Fadzli) running fourth in barrier trial No. 5 at Kranji on Jan 25. Lims Bighorn (not in photo) was the winner.

Like thousands of barrier trials held at Kranji before, heat No. 5 on Jan 25 would have spun around no differently for around one minute, and be gone the next.

But, in that 1min 0.95sec, there would not be many dry eyes among trainer Donna Logan and her group of female owners.

They can be forgiven if Santino’s (Yusoff Fadzli) fourth place around six lengths off the winner Lim’s Bighorn (Marc Lerner) went over their heads.

To them, the very sight of the chestnut cantering down to the barriers would have triggered tears of joy.

Six months ago on July 2, the son of Santos, then only two and their maiden equine purchase, had one foot caught in a gutter – and soon in the grave.

The vets’ prognosis was poor – sliced fetlock ligament and ruptured tendon sheath. A promising career launched off a debut third looked all but snuffed out after only two runs.

The e-word (euthanasia) was brought up, but the lady syndication, led by Rosy Zimmermann, Allana Laws and Ivy Pearson, would not have a bar of it.

Logan stood by their decision, but with a caveat that any other horse trainer would also spell out.

“I was in Europe when I received the phone call no trainer ever wants to hear,” said the Kiwi horsewoman.

“It was a horrific and tragic injury. Santino took flight during his hose-down, flipped backwards, and his lead got stuck in the ditch behind the tie-up stall.

“Of all places, he had open wounds in the drains with all the dirty water. The risks of infection were even higher.

“It was a huge hole we couldn’t stitch. Nothing was holding it together.

“The vets said his chances of coming through were very remote. I told the owners there was a one in five chance he survives and four he dies.

“But Rosy was adamant she didn’t want to euthanise. I told her we wouldn’t do that without her permission, and we would only do it on humane grounds.”

Team Santino took a leap of faith, and to this day, Logan is baffled the horse survived.

“When I returned from my trip, he was still at the stables in one piece. We’ve kept him on strong antibiotics,” she said.

“The vets have done a fantastic job. He had box rest for the next three months, and he was bandaged daily.

“He didn’t have any surgery, he just healed back on his own. I think it’s because he’s so determined, he has the heart of an elephant.

“Then we slowly moved from hand-walking to putting a saddle on, trotting, galloping and trialling – and lo and behold, he coped with all of them.

“I didn’t believe he would gallop again, neither did the vets, I think. At best, he could end up as a riding horse in Malaysia.

“But he beat the odds. He’s a miracle horse.

“Full credit to the Singapore vets and our staff how they managed him and saved his life.

“I fly to New Zealand for the Karaka yearling sale tomorrow. I hope he’s still here and improving when I get back.

“We’ll take small steps with him. He’ll need another trial, and we’ll see what happens.”

