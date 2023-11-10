Saturday’s Hong Kong (Sha Tin) form analysis

Sauvestre (outside) beating the favourite Flaming Rabbit for his third success, all over Saturday's 1,400m trip, on June 18. He should figure again.

Race 1 (1,200m)

9 The Absolute might be worth taking a chance on. He caught the eye in his latest trial and showed that he clearly has some ability.

8 Panda has been trialling well and appears to have his fair share of talent. He has a suitable draw and should be able to position himself in the right spot.

2 Super Legends won well on debut and is open to further improvement. He has the right jockey, Hugh Bowman.

3 Rubylot is progressing nicely. He is next in line.

Race 2 (2,000m)

1 Copartner Fionn has dipped to a very low mark. He is much better than a 38-rater, especially based on his early form when he was racing in Class 3. The one to beat.

10 Happy Hero continues to progress nicely. The step-up in trip looks ideal and he raced without clear room last start. Zac Purton takes the reins.

3 Fiery Flying has placed in his last three races. He continues to race well and can do so again.

14 Smart Beauty has a light weight. Keep safe.

Race 3 (1,000m)

10 Super Commander is carrying the lightest load. Chances are he rolls forward in a bid to pinch this contest. Could be hard to catch.

1 Invincible Sage will be at the rear and finish off late, just as he did last start when winning impressively.

6 Sports Legend got a little bit lost at Happy Valley but he can improve down the Sha Tin straight.

5 Golden Darci makes his first start in Hong Kong. He can be competitive.

Race 4 (2,000m)

9 Happy Angel can set the pace from an ideal draw. He is from the right stable and has proven difficult to get past before.

4 Billionaire Secret comes from the same in-form Pierre Ng yard. He will get his chance under Purton and is suited by the switch to the turf.

12 Dazzling Fellow slots in light and continues to race well.

2 Darci Joy has a handy 5lb (2.2kg) coming off his back with apprentice jockey Angus Chung engaged.

Race 5 (1,600m)

4 Powerful Wings can improve with Chung’s claim. His best form holds him in very good stead. He can reverse his form with a clean run and space, unlike his last outing.

8 Beauty Fit returns after his narrow miss last weekend. He has a suitable draw and should find the right spot throughout.

9 Master Of Fortune should see his fitness improve with two runs under his belt. He can take the right step forward.

2 Silver King debuts. He is a Group 2 winner in New Zealand.

Race 6 (1,400m)

2 War Of Courage raced well last start and can improve following that effort. He is a sharp talent on his day and this grade is suitable, especially with Chung’s allowance.

10 Tactical Command continues to make forward strides. He is the value runner as there is clearly much more to come from him.

1 Noble Pursuit is chasing back-to-back wins. He has the scope to do that.

12 Gluck Racer makes the rise in grade. Do not discount.

Race 7 (1,400m)

5 Sauvestre can figure prominently with his positive racing pattern. Expect him to cross to the rails and give this group something to run down.

3 Red Lion is first-up but has been trialling very well ahead of his return. He has a stack of class and is open to plenty of improvement.

2 Circuit Stellar is consistent and deserves a feature-race win. Purton hops up and he will be making his presence felt.

6 Atullibigeal roared to victory last start. He has a light weight and is in red-hot form.

Race 8 (1,600m)

10 Northern Beast has a stack of class and he has not even begun his march up the handicap. This looks set to begin here, especially following the manner in which he closed off last start as he rises in distance. The one to beat.

8 Aestheticism narrowly missed last time and can perform at that level again with Purton retaining the ride.

6 Mister Dapper rolled into fourth place on debut. He can step it up.

4 Celtic Times mixes his form but is not without his chance from the inner-most barrier.

Race 9 (1,200m)

9 Mugen has a stack of class and his latest trials at Conghua have been nothing short of impressive. He is the clear top pick, especially from suitable a draw with Karis Teetan up.

12 Champion Method chases a hat-trick of wins. He has yet to lose and is set to continue to raise the bar.

4 Moduleconstruction is consistent and does not know how to run a poor race. He will get his chance from pole position.

2 Viva Chaleur is next in line. He can improve this season. He had two creditable fourths from seven starts in his previous campaign.

Race 10 (1,400m)

14 Ka Ying Cheer slots in light and finds a suitable draw. He looks to get the dream run throughout, which could easily prove enough to get him to the line first.

4 Capital Legend can improve following his last-start fourth on rain-affected ground.

3 Joyful Hunter is racing well and can add to his two wins from four starts. He is lightly raced and has plenty of scope to improve.

11 Super Winner is the likely leader and can prove tough to catch.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club