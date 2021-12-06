Saturday's Kuala Lumpur Results

E-mail this article

RACE 1:

1st 5 Smooth Operator ($19-$8) 2nd 9 I'm Coming ($15) 3rd 7 Party Girl ($10) 4th 11 Boom Almighty Forecast $92 Place forecast (5-9) $18, (5-7) $4, (7-9) $40 Tierce $1,027 Trio $201 Quartet $13,070 ($3,179 carried forward) Scratchings: 4 Vijeta, 13 Washington, 14 D'Great Strike

RACE 2:

1st 3 Handsome Boy ($11-$5.10) 2nd 4 Quasar ($12) 3rd 9 Star Fiftytwo ($5.10) 4th 10 Platoon Forecast $10 Place forecast (3-4) $6, (3-9) $2.50, (4-9) $7 Tierce $39 Trio $16 Quartet $442 Scratchings: 1 Char Kway Teow, 5 Elena Of Avalor, 7 The Storm, 12 D'Great Eminence

RACE 3:

1st 1 Lim's Sphere ($37-$10) 2nd 8 Star Talent ($5.10) 3rd 10 Somar ($37) 4th 6 Thank You Boss

Forecast $7 Place forecast (1-8) $2.50, (1-10) $16, (8-10) $12 Tierce $313 Trio $43 Quartet No winner ($754 carried forward)

Scratchings: 12 Trinity Pioneer, 13 Shine Shine, 14 Fighting Warrior

RACE 4:

1st 8 Trafalgar ($6-$5.10) 2nd 3 Flash One ($15) 3rd 7 Super BB ($10) 4th 10 Gunforhire

Forecast $11 Place forecast (3-8) $5, (7-8) $7, (3-7) $9 Tierce $58

Trio $23 Quartet $1,940

Scratchings: 12 Guilty Pleasures, 13 Fardus, 14 Looks Good

RACE 5:

1st 2 Oisin Express ($35-$11) 2nd 4 Qiji Love ($36) 3rd 8 Harvest ($88) 4th 5 Binelzaam Forecast $82 Place forecast (2-4) $24, (2-8) $97, (4-8) $105

Tierce $3,041 Trio $926

Quartet No winner ($914 carried forward) Scratchings: 9 Baby Boss, 13 Unstoppable Giant, 14 Tiger Boss

RACE 6:

1st 3 Streets Of Fire ($8-$5.10) 2nd 7 Galileo's Approach ($33) 3rd 9 Heng Kingdom ($7) 4th 10 Magnolia Blvd Forecast $27 Place forecast (3-7) $9, (3-9) $8, (7-9) $3 Tierce $236 Trio $70 Quartet $2,015

RACE 7:

1st 8 Gifted ($21-$10) 2nd 9 Ashhab ($10) 3rd 6 Kong Fu Panda ($10) 4th 10 Me No Marsh Mellow

Forecast $57 Place forecast (8-9) $14, (6-8) $4, (6-9) $7 Tierce $135 Trio $17

Quartet No winner ($1,234 carried forward) Scratchings: 11 Speedy Demon, 13 Spade Of Ace, 14 Mr ALfonso

RACE 8:

1st 12 Street Blade ($17-$5.10) 2nd 1 Harveywallbanger ($5.10) 3rd 11 Mr Mosa ($12) 4th 7 Happy Dayz

Forecast $12 Place forecast (1-12) $5, (11-12) $6, (1-11) $6 Tierce $86 Trio $22 Quartet $384 Scratchings: 4 Pomp, 13 Baoye Champion, 14 What A Boss

RACE 9:

1st 9 Pontianak ($26-$13) 2nd 8 Night Light ($9) 3rd 7 The Swan ($8) 4th 4 Roti Kaya

Forecast $33 Place Forecast (8-9) $20, (7-9) $10, (7-8) $17 Tierce $707 Trio $95 Quartet $1,142 ($1,404 carried forward) Scratchings: 12 Royalty's Wish, 13 Kanthaka

RACE 10:

1st 5 Glenafton ($26-$10) 2nd 2 Unlimited Star ($5.10) 3rd 4 Mastro Geppetto ($35) 4th 6 Maidanz Beauty

Forecast $14 Place Forecast (2-5) $6, (4-5) $42, (2-4) $37 Tierce $520 Trio $91 Quartet $2,104 Scratchings: 7 Mewtwo, 11 M Seven, 13 Enforce, 14 Invisible

RACE 11:

1st 6 Mr Connery ($12-$7) 2nd 8 Tin's Machine ($5.10) 3rd 9 Overseer ($31) 4th 4 Jarl

Forecast $11 Place forecast (6-8) $6, (6-9) $10, (8-9) $13 Tierce $177 Trio $74 Quartet No winner ($820 carried forward) Scratchings: 12 Iron Fist, 13 Eddie Gray, 14 Trinity Revival

RACE 12:

1st 5 Cloud Shadow ($45-$9) 2nd 11 Momentum Galaxy ($6) 3rd 6 First Passthepost ($28) 4th 8 Golden Craftsman

Forecast $28 Place forecast (5-11) $13, (5-6) $127, (6-11) $91 Tierce $2,185 Trio $608 Quartet No winner ($2,330 carried forward to yesterday's KL Race 1) Scratching: 12 King Of Glory