Saturday’s SA (Turffontein and Durbanville) form analysis

Race 1 (1,450m)

(7) GREEN GARNET eased in the betting on debut but nearly surprised, despite coughing. He should have come on heaps.

(8) RYANS BOULEVARD finished under a length behind (1) JUST NUISANCE recently. He stumbled at the start and could turn it around.

(2) COPPER MIST has not been far off and should run another honest race.

Race 2 (1,450m)

(1) ALESIA’S LOVE looks the one to beat on current form.

But stable companion (2) ONE RELIGION is expected to improve and will put up a good fight.

(6) DARLING HARBOUR should show progress over the extra trip.

Of the two newcomers, watch (8) GIMME A NOTHER.

Race 3 (1,250m)

(8) THE GREY KING and (12) GUARDING THE WALL confirmed the promise of their debuts with close-up finishes over this course and distance last time.

But they finished behind newcomer (2) KING OF SPIN that day, With the benefit of that experience, King Of Spin is open to any amount of improvement and will be a big threat again.

(1) TENANGO has finished third in both starts over this track and trip but behind (3) LINDBERGH last time. Ideally drawn, he could turn the tables.

Race 4 (1,450m)

The talented (1) MRS GERIATRIX is well in at the weights and should increase her unbeaten record to six straight.

The battle looks competitive for the minor money. (2) FRANCINE, (3) WHITE PEARL, (4) BETULA, (5) IVY LEAGUE and (13) MY LADY SOUL could get involved.

Race 5 (1,250m)

(1) WUGUG showed enough in three starts on the Highveld to suggest she has what it takes to acquit herself competitively on her Western Cape debut.

(2) ICE RAIN and (5) GIMMETHELIMELIGHT have the form and experience to play leading roles.

However, it could pay to side with (3) BYTHELITEOFTHEMOON, who caught the eye by running on from a long way back from a wide draw on debut (1,000m). She will improve with that experience over this trip from a good draw.

Race 6 (1,450m)

(1) GIMMEANOTHERCHANCE hurt his mouth when narrowly beaten in the Grade 2 Golden Horseshoe in KwaZulu-Natal. The one to beat.

(2) GUY GIBSON was a length behind him and could challenge.

(3) FIRE ’N FLAMES was not far behind them and must be considered.

(7) ZINOVI has drawn wide but could get into the money.

Race 7 (1,400m)

Stablemates (4) A THOUSAND KISSES and (7) SUN SPECTACULAR have shown enough over sprint distances to suggest they will be winning soon, given that both are bred to improve for this step-up in trip.

(12) ELLORIX and (10) CABARET finished behind (11) TICKET TO VEGAS over 1,250m last time, but could turn the tables as both are also expected to improve over the extra distance.

Race 8 (1,450m)

(9) CAPTAIN PEG is unbeaten in four races at this track, including three over this distance.

(8) FEATHER BOA will renew rivalry and could finish ahead with progress.

(1) HUMDINGER has drawn wide but has good early speed to overcome it.

Many others are above average and are looking to come on with this run.

Race 9 (1,600m)

(2) MONT LOISIR and (4) CELTIC CHIEF are well-bred three-year-olds who are likely to improve following their promising introductions. Celtic Chief is marginally preferred, given his track experience.

(3) GREENLAND, (11) NAUSHON and (14) TRIPPI’S SILK have the form and experience to fight for victory.

Race 10 (1,450m)

(7) DAVE THE KING is back on home ground at KwaZulu-Natal and is ready to continue his top form.

(8) THUNDERSTRUCK has issues but, if problem free, could give a good account of himself.

(3) BINGWA was hampered at the start when needing his last run and will come on.

(13) MAIN DEFENDER is out to prove that the bottom weight counts.

Race 11 (1,600m)

(7) RULE OF THUMB has won back-to-back outings over this course and distance. But he will find it tougher to confirm his superiority on these revised terms, with (4) FAIRE ADVANTAGE weighted to turn the tables.

(12) LUNCH MONEY and (6) BARDOLINO should pose as big threats, too.

Race 12 (1,000m)

(2) SHELDON is 1.5kg worse off with (5) MOVER AND SHAKER for 1¼ lengths, so it could get closer.

His stablemates, (8) CHYAVANA and (9) MOONSHININGTHROUGH, are also in with good chances.

Race 13 (1,400m)

(1) JERUSALEMA RAIN beat subsequent Equus Champ two-year-old Sandringham Summit during a fruitful juvenile campaign. He is well-weighted on his local and stable debut after relocating and switching yards.

(7) ZOOMIE and (4) HLUHLUWE also held good company last season and have both the form and track experience to pose as threats.

Last-start winners (9) COASTAL COMMANDER, (6) HARAJUKU and (2) GREETING MY MASTER are likely to improve and should acquit themselves competitively.

Race 14 (1,600m)

(4) MY SOUL MATE comes off a rest after a facile maiden victory and, if ready, will make their rivals gallop.

(2) LET’S GO NOW never produced last time but could win fresh.

(1) SEA ANEMONE has pole draw and could keep up the gallop.

(3) ARIEL’S JET won well on second-up and could go on.

Race 15 (1,400m)

The Bass yard has a good record in this graded race and looks set to continue with (5) GOLDEN HOSTESS, who acquitted herself competitively in consecutive Grade 1 events in KwaZulu-Natal late last season. She has her sights lowered and should capitalise against weaker opposition.

(2) GIMME’S LASSIE finished ahead of (7) HAPPY CHANCE recently (1,250m) but the latter is weighted to reverse that form over this trip.

(3) CALA MURETTA is open to improvement and could emerge as the biggest danger on her local debut. She won a two-year-old feature in her first start for the Crawford/Rix stable.

Race 16 (1,800m)

(7) HOUSE OF ROMANOV, (8) MONDIAL and (9) WOODLAND GLADE come off maiden wins and all look likely to improve.

(6) SILVANO’S SONG and (4) MO THE MAN are maturing and appear ready to strike.

Race 17 (1,400m)

(3) CHARLES DICKENS, with eight wins and two seconds from 10 starts, is the undoubted star attraction. The one to beat on these favourable terms.

Grade 1 winner (1) GIMME A PRINCE is more than capable of posing a threat over this trip.

(2) AFTER THE RAIN is likely to lead and will be hard to peg back if allowed his own way.

Recently gelded (6) ROYAL AUSSIE is distance-suited, so cannot be discounted either.