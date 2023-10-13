Saturday’s SA (Turffontein and Durbanville) form analysis

Race 1 (1,200m)

(11) WOMAN OF POWER was beaten in both starts when hot favourite. Hopefully, she can get it right despite a wide draw.

(3) BOOM BOOM is improving but will be looking for further.

(9) SAHARA DAWN is sure to improve on debut.

(4) SHINE IN MEMPHIS has an each-way chance.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(6) BEAMONESQUE eased in the betting on debut but fared well when close-up in third place. Expect a big run.

(1) ETHANATOR, who was rested and gelded after disappointing, could strike fresh.

(9) MIZZEN SAIL is making steady improvement and could get into the mix.

(2) CALLABURN has each-way claims.

Race 3 (1,200m)

(10) CHASING HAPPINESS won impressively on debut and could be anything.

(7) BARBARESCO is in top form. Respect.

(9) RED HOT ROSE has competed with above-average runners. Looks an each-way chance.

(2) SUPER AWESOME, (4) RAVEN BLACK, (8) DREAMLAND and (6) RICHARD THE FIRST can contest the minor placings.

Race 4 (1,250m)

(13) NORDIC CHIEF should have more to offer after having been gelded. He could make amends despite a wide draw.

(12) IN THE BAG improved to finish fourth over this course and distance before. He will have more to give as well.

(7) COUNTER ATTACK and (6) BIG UNIT ought to improve with the benefit of an outing.

Race 5 (1,200m)

(7) SECOND BREATH has ability but also has issues. She beat (4) WHAT A HONEY and was not striding out and coughing in her next two runs.

On a collateral form line, she holds (3) COLDHARDSTARE, who did better when covered early.

(1) WINTER GREETING and (2) EMERALD PRINCESS, who drops in distance, can be included in the multiples.

Race 6 (1,250m)

(14) LOREINA caught the eye on debut, despite a slow start from a wide draw. She is again drawn wide but will improve with the benefit of that experience.

(10) PINK MOON stayed on to finish an encouraging third on debut (1,000m). On that evidence, the filly should be even more competitive over this trip with improvement.

(9) JAPANESE ROSE, although held on that form, and (2) TEQUILA SKY, on her return to this trip, were drawn wide last time and should make their presence felt from favourable starting stalls.

Race 7 (1,600m)

(3) NAPOLEON is honest and deserves respect. The safe horse.

(1) TURBO POWER needed his first run as a gelding. If the second run after a rest has no ill effect, then he should do well.

(9) PLAYER has solid form but comes off a lengthy layoff and could be short of a run or two.

(4) NOTHINGELSEMATTERS found problems last time and could improve.

Race 8 (1,400m)

(1) GET IMPRESSED has been getting closer with each outing. After close-up finishes in his two starts after he was gelded, he would not be winning out of turn in his peak outing.

The well-bred (3) FOUDRE caught the eye on debut with a fast-finishing second over 1,250m. He ought to have come on and will, on pedigree, find this distance more to his liking.

The year-older (9) OLIVER has the form and experience to pose a threat to those younger rivals.

(4) COSMIC RHYTHM can be third-time lucky.

Race 9 (1,600m)

(7) MERIDIUS and (6) MELECH are in form and could take advantage.

(2) BILLY BOWLEGS makes his debut for his new yard. He has ability.

(5) LITIGATION needed his first run as a gelding. Respect.

Race 10 (1,800m)

(4) SENSO UNICO, one of just three course-and-distance winners in the race, won a 2,000m Listed event at this course last time. He is weighted to confirm the form with (9) THE FUTURIST and (2) SOMERSET MAUGHAM, both of whom are likely to pose more of a threat over this distance.

(6) ONE WAY TRAFFIC, another with a course-and-distance success, finished ahead of that rival in the Gold Cup and is better off at the weights.

Race 11 (2,200m)

(7) APACHE FIGHTER should give a good account of herself. She is running well and the distance should be ideal.

She is 1½kg better off for a short head, whereas (5) RARATONGA ROSE is 2kg better off for 1½ lengths, with (3) OPERA GLASS on their recent meeting.

(4) UNITED COUNCIL jumps up to a marathon trip, the blinkers are off and he could come right.

Race 12 (2,000m)

Last-start winner (2) MUCHO DINERO is capable of defying a five-point penalty and unfavourable weight turnaround by following up in just his second start over this distance.

The consistent (3) SUDDEN SONG, runner-up to that rival last time, will pose a threat on 2kg better terms.

(6) CORONATION TIME was unlucky not to have finished closer last time.

(1) IMPETUOUS is closely matched with the top selection on these terms.

Race 13 (1,500m)

(4) RUNNING RIFLES has the speed to overcome a wide draw and dictate from the jump. The one to beat.

(3) INDLAMU has fared better in the barrier positions and could challenge.

(10) CAPTAIN OF GRIT is a consistent earner and should make his presence felt.

(8) BLOOMINGTON enjoys this track and could get into the action.

Race 14 (1,600m)

(2) GREEN WITH ENVY could remain undefeated and be well on his way to the Guineas.

(3) FUTURE TURN and (6) FUTURE SWING concede weight to that three-year-old rival but are likely to show cheek, nonetheless.

(1) CARRIACOU and (5) MONTIEN are closely matched on form with those Justin Snaith-trained runners, so ought to make their presence felt.

Race 15 (1,450m)

(5) SHARAPOVA finished over three lengths ahead of (6) TRENTINO and should confirm at the same weights.

(2) MAGICAL FLIGHT is running close-up and should give another honest performance.

(7) JUST BE NICE found problems last time and could get into the reckoning.

Race 16 (1,250m)

The consistent (10) BEERENBERG has been beaten only once in three course-and-distance outings. Despite the widest draw, he ought to be competitive over this trip, having finished a close-up second over 1,000m last time. Looks the one to beat.

(5) STEINBECK and the returning (9) ROSH KEDESH are at the top of their games. They have the form and experience to pose as threats.

(2) PIROSHKA should also have more to offer, given this slight ease in grade with improved fitness on his side and over a distance more to his liking.