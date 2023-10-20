Saturday’s SA (Turffontein/Durbanville) form analysis

Race 1 (1,450m)

After two runner-up positions, (4) POCKET WATCH could get his just reward.

(3) BREATH OF MAGIC has been running close-up and should be involved again.

(1) MARQUEZ needed his last outing badly. If not caught out by the second-run syndrome, he should be right there.

(7) JOHN WICK has attracted money in all three starts but just needs to show it. He has obvious ability.

Race 2 (1,450m)

(1) LADY GREENSLEEVES is overdue for her maiden win and could get it right.

(10) SYLVAN LADY attracted money on debut and will come on. Respect.

(2) HEART PEAKS disappointed last time but is back over the shorter trip.

(9) PRINCESS LOLA is improving and will enjoy the extra distance.

Race 3 (1,800m)

(6) CHAMPAGNE COCKTAIL never raised a sweat when cruising in on debut and could be anything. She meets a lot stronger though and will be tested.

(2) LITTLEMARYSUNSHINE needed her last run and is a decent stable back-up.

(1) SAY YES is in form and is on a hat-trick bid.

(3) AVOONTOAST was not striding out last time and could challenge with improvement.

Race 4 (1,450m)

(1)MRS BROWNING rates the one to beat under these conditions.

(3) STRANGE MAGIC is not well in but is honest. The mare could challenge.

(4) SIMPLE SIMPLE and (5) CALLMEWHENYOUNEEDME could make the quartet.

Race 5 (1,600m)

(1) CELTIC CHIEF was inconvenienced at the start last time, before running on well to finish just behind (2) MONT LOISIR. Both should improve with experience and will play leading roles.

(3) STARS IN HEAVEN made a pleasing Cape introduction and gave the impression that he, too, will have more to offer going over this distance.

(7) SALUTE THE FLAG and (9) CALL TO UNITE finished a close-up third on their respective debuts. With improvement, they are expected to have a say over this trip.

Race 6 (1,450m)

(1) SHOEMAKER has been disappointing recently and the blinkers are off. If he performs his best, he will be right there.

(3) SMORGASBORD is another trying to recapture his best form. He needed his last start and will have 4kg off his back.

(5) FOSTINOVO has a money chance.

(4) SISTER LIGHT comes off a rest but should run an honest race.

Race 7 (1,400m)

Grade 1 winner (9) TRIP OF FORTUNE sets the standard on all exposed form and is favourably treated by the conditions of the race. He is also unbeaten at this track and trip. It will take a good horse to topple him.

(4) COSMIC HIGHWAY, (5) WITHOUT QUESTION and the returning (8) AT MY COMMAND (gelded) are feature-race performers.

The bigger threats are likely to be last-start winner (3) LOOK FOR HOUNDS and the consistent (10) WECANGOALLNIGHT, who did well in his first go over this distance last time (second).

Race 8 (1,700m)

(6) EIFFEL TOWER is maturing and could grab (5) HOUSE OF ROMANOV. The latter has his blinkers removed and, if relaxed up front, could keep up the gallop to score. Interestingly, all six of his rivals are last-start winners.

(2) SILVER SANCTUARY and (3) JORDAN have raced only three times. Both are looking to improve and cannot be ignored.

Race 9 (1,400m)

Highveld raider (1) CANFORD ROSE is a last-start winner with a progressive profile. Warrants respect.

(2) SECRET IDENTITY finished behind (6) RASCOVA in a Grade 1 race for two-year-olds last time. Drawn better, the filly could turn the tables.

(4) GIMMETHATPEARL could be nything and is best kept safe.

Race 10 (2,000m)

(9) TOTAL SURRENDER never recovered from a slow start last time. Deserves another chance.

(6) MILLAHUE is holding form and should give another genuine performance.

(5) HOME OF THE BRAVE is threatening for a third victory.

(8) BEY SUYAY tries his best and cannot be ignored for the money.

Race 11 (1,400m)

(3) TAIL OF THE COMET has shown exciting potential in winning two of his three starts in KwaZulu-Natal and Joburg. He is favourably treated by the conditions of the race and is well drawn on his Cape introduction, so should prove hard to beat.

(11) COASTAL COMMANDER, who has shown consistency, will likely to pose a threat. His track experience will stand him in good stead.

(5) JUST BE LEKKER, third in a Highveld Grade 2 last time, and debut winner (1) GIRL LIKE US, who is open to any amount of improvement, receive a gender 2.5kg allowance that ought to aid their cause.

Race 12 (1,500m)

(6) AMERICAN BISCUIT sports blinkers now and, if it helps, should make a bold bid.

There was something amiss with (7) ARCHIMIDES last time but, before that, he showed winning form.

(4) HOUSTON finished behind him before but showed improvement subsequently.

(1) RAIN OR SHINE and (5) MINI COOP could get into the fight for honours.

Race 13 (1,000m)

(9) BLUE HOLLY and (7) MUFASA are unbeaten over this track and trip. Blue Holly is likely to be in need of the outing after a layoff, whereas Mufasa has recent race fitness on his side.

(6) MR COBBS and (1) TEMPTING FATE are better off at the weights and ought to pose as threats.