Saturday’s Singapore Stipendiary Stewards’ report highlights

Our Secret Weapon (No. 9) taking Saturday’s Race 9 at Kranji, despite apprentice jockey Yusoff Fadzli dropping his near-side rein passing the 250m mark. The rider, however, regained it shortly after.

RACE 1

I’M A CONQUEROR

(did not finish/$276)

Misstrode passing the 500m mark and was eased out of the race.

The veterinary surgeon reported that the horse broke down and had a complete rupture of the lateral suspensory branch and commuted fracture of both sesamoid bones. The horse was euthanised.

SUPER ATAS (11th/$90)

Jockey A’Isisuhairi Kasim reported that the horse was not striding out freely.

RACE 2

THE STAR (6th/$23)

When questioned, jockey Jake Bayliss said that the notified pre-race tactics were to settle back in the field, which he was able to achieve.

He added that his mount raced keenly and hung out passing the 700m mark. His mount then raced ungenerously throughout and failed to respond when asked in the straight.

RACE 3

TIGER LEAP (last/$103)

Bled.

RACE 5

SILKARDO (7th/$33)

Apprentice jockey Iskandar Rosman could offer no explanation for the performance. He said that the gelding raced very one-paced in the straight.

RACE 7

STREET PARTY (last/$44)

Bayliss reported that he was concerned with the gelding’s action. For that reason, he did not ride his mount out over the concluding stages. A veterinary examination revealed no abnormality.

RACE 8

SILENT PARTNER

(did not finish/$172)

Refused to jump and took no part in the race.

RACE 9

OLYMPIA (11th/$25)

When questioned, apprentice jockey Hakim Kamaruddin said that he had been instructed to attempt to settle in midfield.

But, after suffering interference shortly after the start and again near the 700m mark, the gelding had to race wide without cover throughout.

As a result, Olympia failed to respond when ridden out in the straight.

OUR SECRET WEAPON (1st/$52)

Apprentice jockey Yusoff Fadzli dropped his near-side rein passing the 250m mark, which he regained shortly after.

RACE 10

MR MALEK (4th/$19)

An objection was lodged by jockey A’isisuhairi Kasim, the rider of fourth place-getter, Mr Malek, against Sacred Croix, the third place-getter, on the grounds of interference inside the 100m.

After deliberation and considering all the evidence, the stewards felt that the interference had not affected the result.

The objection was dismissed and the result stood.

RACE 12

WAWASAN (9th/$27)

When questioned, Hakim said that, although racing a little keenly, his mount travelled reasonably well throughout but did not respond in the straight.

He felt his mount was not suited by the step-up in class.