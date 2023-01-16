Saturday’s Singapore stipendiary stewards’ report highlights

Jockey Koh Teck Huat was questioned by the stewards about his ride on Saturday's Race 9 winner Mr Hooper.

RACE 2

LIM’S BETTERREADY (2nd/$15)

When qestioned about the gelding racing forward, trainer Daniel Meagher said that, from an inside barrier, it had been the stable’s intention to settle further forward than normal.

But he did not expect Lim’s Betterready to lead.

The stewards noted Meagher’s comments and reminded him of his obligation to inform them should he intend to change tactics.

Race 3

YES ONE BALL (5th/$32)

When questioned about the performance, apprentice jockey Rozlan Nazam said that, after striking minor interference after the start (bumped the eventual winner Gold Cut), the gelding failed to show any pace.

When ridden out before straightening, his mount failed to respond.

RACE 4

VICTORY JOY (7th/$470)

Jockey Amirul Ismadi was questioned about his riding in the early and middle stages and if there was an opportunity for him to make up ground on the front-runners.

Amirul said that he was satisfied with the amount of vigour he had placed on the gelding.

But he felt that Victory Joy did not respond to his riding.

Passing the 800m, he elected to use the whip but Victory Joy still failed to respond until placed under pressure in the straight, where the gelding found the line well.

His explanation was noted.

RACE 5

LUCK OF MASTER (6th/$39)

When questioned about the performance, jockey Manoel Nunes said that the gelding, who was having his first start from a spell, would be better suited over a longer distance and would have benefited from the run.

RACE 7

BIZAR WINS (6th/$13)

Nunes reported that he felt the gelding, who was racing first-up from after break, was not suited by the high handicap weight of 59kg.

CAPTAIN SINGAPORE (3rd/$24)

An objection was lodged by Koh Teck Huat, the rider of third placegetter, Captain Singapore, against David’s Sling, being declared the winner, on the grounds of interference over the final 200m.

After considering all of the evidence and after deliberation, the stewards felt that the alleged interference had not affected the result and dismissed the objection.

Koh was advised that the stewards felt his objection bordered on being deemed frivolous and he was issued with a warning.

RACE 9

MR HOOPER (1st/$14)

When questioned about the gelding racing forward, jockey Koh said that he had been instructed to settle behind the leaders in a forward position.

But, when caught wide early, he allowed Mr Hooper to stride forward to avoid covering excessive ground.

Trainer Richard Lim confirmed these instructions.