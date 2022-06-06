Saturday’s Singapore Stipes’ report highlights

RACE 1

ALWAYS INNOCENT (7th/$14)

Bled.

RACE 2

SUPER EXTREME (1st/$283)

When questioned on the improved performance, trainer Alwin Tan said that the addition of blinkers and what he believed to be an inferior field led to the improved performance.

In noting his explanation, the stewards advised him that now that Super Extreme had found form, the gelding’s consistency would be monitored.

RACE 4

FIGHT TO VICTORY (9th/$50)

Jockey Troy See reported that the horse was not striding out freely.

A veterinary examination revealed no abnormality.

AUSPICIOUS DAY (last/$27)

When questioned, apprentice jockey Jerlyn Seow was unable to offer any tangible explanation, saying that the gelding travelled well until straightening.

After initially responding when ridden out, Auspicious Day weakened over the concluding stages. Seow said that, on pulling up, she felt that the gelding was not striding out freely.

The veterinary surgeon reported no abnormality.

ATLANTEAN (1st/$52)

When questioned on the improved performance, trainer Tan felt the gelding had benefited from a short freshening up and the removal of blinkers.

He added that Atlantean benefited by being able to make his run down the centre of the track.

His explanations were noted.

RACE 5

GOLD CITY (last/$82)

Bled.

RACE 7

TANGIBLE (8th/$29)

When questioned, jockey Oscar Chavez said that it had been his intention to attempt to settle in midfield.

But, after suffering severe interference at the barriers, he found himself in the rear. Rather than push his mount forward, he elected to try and gradually improve and hope to obtain cover.

But, when unable to obtain cover, he had to race wide throughout and had ridden his mount out vigorously passing the 800m mark.

Tangible was then carried wider on the home turn when Relentless shifted out to improve.

Chavez said that, when asked in the straight, the gelding did not respond and failed to run on.

RACE 8

LORD OF CLOUD (8th/$87)

Jockey Koh Teck Huat reported that the horse was not striding out freely.

A vet examination revealed that the horse returned lame off-fore, exhibited signs of respiratory disease and with partial anhydrosis (absence of sweating).

EUNOS AVE THREE (last/$69)

Returned lame off-fore and with anhydrosis.

BROADWAY SUCCESS (7th/$49)

When questioned on the gelding being ridden back in the field, Seow said that it had been her intention to race forward.

But, when her mount shifted in on jumping and made contact with Royalty, she had to take hold of her mount and attempt to come back out. This allowed Buuraq to cross and race forward.

She added that, when Galaxy Star and Star Empire went forward from the inside, she felt the tempo was too strong to ride her mount forward, so she elected to shift in and obtain cover.

Her explanations were noted.

RACE 9

BUDDY BUDDY (8th/$22)

When questioned, jockey Benny Woodworth said that, from a wide barrier, he was able to obtain a good position on the rails with cover.

His mount travelled well until straightening and then raced very one-paced to the line.

He said that his mount was not suited by the big weight (59kg) and would appreciate a slightly softer racing surface.

The vet reported that Buddy Buddy exhibited signs of respiratory distress.

SUNDAY (last/$33)

When questioned, Chavez said that his mount settled near the rear – his normal racing pattern – but was under-ridden in the middle stages to hold his position. When asked to quicken from the 600m mark, the gelding failed to respond.

As he was concerned with the horse’s action in the straight, he did not ride out to the line.

ZESTFUL (11th/$99)

Jockey A’isisuhairi Kasim reported that the horse was not striding out freely. A vet examination revealed no abnormality.

RACE 10

KERMAJACK (last/$175)

Returned as a roarer.

RACE 12

SAHABAT (last/$53)

A vet examination revealed that the horse exhibited signs of respiratory distress.

DR KARDO (1st/$115)

When questioned on the improved performance, trainer James Peters said that, two starts back, the gelding had no luck when held up and was unable to obtain clear running over the final 200m. In his last start, the horse was not suited by the extremely wet track.

He added that the gelding benefited from a fast early tempo on Saturday. This allowed the gelding to run on well in the straight.

His explanations were noted.