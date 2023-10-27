Saturday’s South Africa (Greyville) form analysis

Race 1 (1,000m)

(3) WITCHWOOD has run two close-up seconds at recent starts and Tienie Prinsloo has pencilled in Piere Strydom for the ride. It looks like a winning combination.

(5) FIRE PHOENIX is lightly raced and was staying on well when not far back in fourth in her Poly debut, beaten a length by Witchwood. Gary Rich’s filly is a year older than her rival, and back on turf, she must have a strong chance.

(8) LADY OF THE SWORD is lightly raced and returns from a lengthy break. She was backed into favouritism on debut. So she has shown something at home.

(2) A TIME TO DANCE is the second of the Rich runners and has not been far back of late. She gets blinkers for the first time.

Race 2 (1,400m)

(9) THE QUEEN BEE has the widest draw. Close-up in both starts and should go close again.

(2) SEA OF TEARS is a long-time maiden but never too far back. Of the raced runners, she is the most likely threat to The Queen Bee.

(6) RIBBONS ’N FLAGS has been well beaten in both starts but can improve in this line-up.

(4) RUTHLIZZ STAR is a late starter and the comment from the stable is she has come on nicely.

Race 3 (1,200m)

(6) PASSAGE OF POWER drops in trip but is effective. He ran a cracking good race behind the smart Waterberry Lane last time and a repeat may well see him finish in the money.

Duncan Howells holds a strong hand with the filly (7) ORIENTAL BOUQUET, who has winning credentials. She raced in Group company last run, and, although rested since, she has plenty of ability. With useful apprentice Kobeli Lihaba taking 4kg off her back, this will be a good warm-up before she heads for Cape Town.(2) SOUTHERN SKIES showed up well at her first run on the Poly for her new stable. She is lightly raced and that last run should have sharpened her up after a break.

(5) MUSIC IS LIFE has consistent form over the trip and is overdue for another success.

Race 4 (1,200m)

(4) THE SHEPHERD ran a cracker on debut behind the unbeaten Sovereign State. However, he never got to start second-up and was scratched at the gate. No doubt he has been reschooled, and all going well, he could prove a little too classy for this line-up. (6) PHUTULICIOUS raced green on debut in a competitive maiden field. He should improve.

(11) TICKALOX is back to a sprint and the shorter trip could be what he is looking for.

(3) EL DRAQUE has ability and was not far back last run although that was a weak maiden.

Race 5 (1,600m)

Champion (3) SEE IT AGAIN makes his seasonal debut. He did not get the best of rides when beaten by Princess Calla at his last start, but Michael Roberts has kept faith with Piere Strydom who will be keen to make amends.

(6) CAPE EAGLE was only a neck behind Royal Victory in the recent Michaelmas Handicap. A repeat could see him test See It Again.

(7) CAPTAIN CASEY goes well over course and distance and is in good form.

(2) QUEUE WING looks held by Cape Eagle on their Michaelmas form but that was his first run in blinkers.

Race 6 (1,600m)

(1) CANFORD ICE was backed with some confidence to defeat the hitherto unbeaten Sovereign State, who takes on some of the cream of the country’s sophomores at Turffontein on Saturday. Was a well-beaten third but he is down in class and has a plum draw.

(5) MASTER FUEGO improved on his debut effort to win on his second race. Looks useful and can make further improvement.

(2) SHOEFELLA finished just over a length behind (3) TEICHMAN last time but is now 1.5kg better off. The two are drawn alongside each other and there should not be much between them.

(11) EL DANTE looked to be a penalty kick at his last start. It was money well spent as El Dante cruised in. He takes on stronger rivals from the widest draw, but is still a solid place bet.