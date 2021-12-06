Saturday's South Africa Results

RACE 1:

1st 3 The Hound ($38-$9) 2nd 9 Love Bite ($32) 3rd 10 Caruso ($7) 4th 7 Great Times Forecast $153 Place forecast (3-9) $35, (3-10) $13, (9-10) $30 Tierce $2,144 Trio $155 Quartet No winner ($1,218 carried forward)

RACE 2:

1st 2 Marchingontogether ($18-$12) 2nd 5 Infinite Wonder ($6) 3rd 6 Willow's Wish (No 3rd dividend) 4th 7 Category Four Forecast $6 Place forecast Abandoned (refund) Tierce $26 Trio $4 Quartet $115 Scratchings: 1 Imperial Ruby, 3 Don't Look Back

RACE 3:

1st 2 Young Jackie ($16-$6) 2nd 12 Mayenne ($14) 3rd 9 Dancing Dora ($9)

4th 7 Bethany Forecast $46 Place forecast (2-12) $13, (2-9) $8, (9-12) $12

Tierce $438 Trio $66 Quartet No winner ($402 carried forward)

Scratchings: 4 Turn Tide, 8 Critical Thinking, 10 In The Ether, 13 Spanish Spirit, 14 Walala Wasala

RACE 4:

1st 13 Polar World ($55-$14) 2nd 3 Belle Rouge ($10) 3rd 2 Charity Ball ($8) 4th 7 Eleodoro Forecast $33 Place forecast (3-13) $13, (2-13) $16, (2-3) $6

Tierce $258 Trio $50 Quartet No winner ($950 carried forward)

Scratching: 12 Panzanella

RACE 5:

1st 4 Indus Knight ($13-$5.10) 2nd 5 With Pleasure ($24) 3rd 2 Wildeye ($9) 4th 8 Flag Bearer Forecast $92 Place forecast (4-5) $23, (2-4) $5, (2-5) $21 Tierce $284 Trio $59 Quartet No winner ($1,620 carried forward)

Scratching: 6 Gold Ambition

RACE 6:

1st 2 Surjay ($24-$7) 2nd 1 Bon Boyage ($7) 3rd 4 Bluff On Bluff ($11) 4th 3 Tchaikovsky Forecast $12 Place forecast (1-2) $6, (2-4) $13, (1-4) $6 Tierce $143 Trio $20 Quartet $492

RACE 7:

1st 12 Sun Bird ($15-$6) 2nd 9 Pashasha ($9) 3rd 5 Courante ($5.10) 4th 8 Twice A Miracle Forecast $26 Place forecast (9-12) $7, (5-12) $3, (5-9) $5 Tierce $94 Trio $9 Quartet $158

Scratchings: 3 Watching Closely, 7 Ray Indigo, 10 Constantia Haze

RACE 8:

1st 1 Captain's Ransom ($7-$6) 2nd 3 Princess Calla ($10) 3rd 4 She's A Keeper (No 3rd dividend) 4th 2 Zarina

Forecast $8 Tierce $20 Trio $6 Quartet $24

RACE 9:

1st 2 Stunning Kitten ($8-$5.10) 2nd 3 Arizona Lady ($7) 3rd 4 After Me ($10) 4th 8 Ankole Forecast $6 Place forecast (2-3) $3, (2-4) $6, (3-4) $7 Tierce $22 Trio $8 Quartet $72 Scratchings: 1 Tuuletar, 5 Maria's World, 10 Sacred Valley

RACE 10:

1st 1 Crome Yellow ($45-$16) 2nd 6 Black Knap ($8) 3rd 2 Crimson King ($5.10) 4th 10 Holy Warrior Forecast $42 Place forecast (1-6) $19, (1-2) $12, (2-6) $7 Tierce $311 Trio $21 Quartet No winner ($320 carried forward)

Scratching: 11 Swift Surprise

RACE 11:

1st 10 Madabout Fashion ($143-$26) 2nd 7 Kool Baikal ($10) 3rd 3 Call Me Master ($8) 4th 11 Jaipur Jewel

Forecast $121 Place forecast (7-10) $31, (3-10) $44, (3-7) $11 Tierce No winner ($1,540 carried forward) Trio $366

Quartet No winner ($594 carried forward)

Scratching: 8 Mister Blue Sky

RACE 12:

1st 4 Chansonette ($45-$12) 2nd 1 Desert Miracle ($5.10) 3rd 9 Homely Girl ($45) 4th 7 Mercury Rising Forecast $13 Place forecast (1-4) $6, (4-9) $113, (1-9) $27 Tierce $2,357 Trio $176 Quartet No winner ($1,176 carried forward)

Scratching: 3 Marigold Hotel

RACE 13:

ABANDONED

RACE 14:

1st 8 Kitty Cat Chat ($141-$33) 2nd 3 Capitana ($9) 3rd 11 Santa Maria ($20) 4th 2 Sweet Future Forecast $80

Place forecast (3-8) $27, (8-11) $43, (3-11) $26 Tierce $1,594 Trio $268 Quartet No winner ($1,358 carried forward)

RACE 15:

ABANDONED

RACE 16:

1st 4 Seeking The Stars ($37-$14) 2nd 1 Rainbow Bridge ($10) 3rd 3 Linebacker (No 3rd dividend) 4th 2 Jet Dark Forecast $20 Tierce $134 Trio $9 Quartet $443