Saturday’s South Africa (Scottsville) form analysis

Race 1 (1,200m)

(8) GRECIAN PALACE can be forgiven for her last run and should be judged on previous form.

(9) A TIME TO DANCE is never far off the winners and could be the value for the placings.

(10) TOMYRIS and (12) WONDERFUL are among many other first-timers who could make their presence felt on debut.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(1) MR HENLEY is talented and ran an absolute cracker last time. He gets barrier No. 1 and a light weight. He is the first choice.

(4) TIME FO ORCHIDS has run well with some of the best of them. Her last run was excellent. A huge effort can be expected – as well as a win.

(2) CAPTAIN’S CHRISTY has shown that she is very good. She is returning from a rest, but can run fresh and can run very close. Bright chance.

(8) VOLDEMORT has a quartet chance.

Race 3 (1,400m)

(5) ELEGANT ACT is improving and could be difficult to oppose. She is drawn well.

(8) FLIGHT MANEUVER ran second to Minogue at the second time of asking. She is a massive runner.

(9) CELTIC BEAUTY is beautifully bred and caught the eye on debut. If she were to improve to win, it would be no shock at all. Respect and include in all bets.

(1) ELUSIVE BELLE ran a much better race last time. She is a must for the trifectas and quartets.

Race 4 (1,750m)

(2) FIREFLARE showed encouraging improvement second-up. Big say.

(8) HIAWATHA GOLDBERG has found form in his last two races and can provide plenty cheek. He should win very soon.

(6) GIJIMA MFANA and (5) GLOBAL RULER are in form and have strong place chances. Respect and include them in most bets.

Race 5 (2,400m)

(5) PLAYER X ran an absolute cracker last time and can go one better.

(3) SWIFT NICKS has improved steadily recently and must be taken seriously again. He can win.

(2) IMAGINABLE should relish this distance. He has placed in his last two races and is one for the shortlist.

(6) ONLY A POET is likely have more to offer. His last run was excellent at long odds. Respect and include.

Race 6 (1,000m)

(4) SABATINI is taking time to get it all right again but showed last time that her next victory is near.

(3) MIA’S ATHENA can do way better than she did last time.

(8) MAQUETTE is in mustard form.

(7) GET IN THE Q can serve up way more than she has recently and can never be ignored. One of these days she will pop up.

Race 7 (1,000m)

(9) ISHNANA is nine and currently off form, but he relishes this track, has won 10 races and been racing in very competitive events recently. He is the each-way value winning selection.

(3) BEECHAMWOOD BOY is another that shines brightly at this track and can offer much more than he did last time. Winning chance.

(2) DONQUERARI ran just two lengths off Quasiforsure last time and can make his presence felt.

(5) RENAISSANCE MAN is coming back from a rest but might race fresh to place.

Race 8 (1,950m)

(2) CYBER TIME finished his race off beautifully last time to beat his opposition convincingly and is selected to record back-to-back victories.

(13) RICCARDO is ultra-consistent and can never be dismissed from any bets, despite his wide draw.

(6) ANCIENT WORLD can build on his okay post-maiden run.

(12) DONTSTOPMENOW has a place chance. His last run was attractive.